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‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion part 2 gets messy as West's ex-girlfriend Meija joins the conversation

‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion Part 2 saw Ciara speaking to Meija about her relationship with West
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring West Wilson (Cover Image Source: Bravo)
A still from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring West Wilson (Cover Image Source: Bravo)

Bombshell revelations continued as part 2 of the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion special aired on June 2. Amanda and West were confronted by fellow housemates about their relationship. West's former girlfriend, Ciara Miller, didn't hold back as she went after her former best friend and ex-boyfriend. The first part of the reunion special, which dropped on May 26, ended with Ciara accusing West of being in a relationship with the Philadelphia-based entrepreneur Meija Moreno while he was pursuing Amanda. West refuted the claims, saying Meija was "not a girlfriend," but someone he was seeing casually. However, Lindsay Hubbard pointed out that West and Meija were together as recently as March 2026, when rumors were swirling about him and Amanda. The allegations became a major topic of discussion, with housemates and fans at home wondering whether there was any overlap between Amanda and Meija.

A still of Ciara, Kyle, Amanda, and West from 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion special (Image Source: Bravo | Photo by Jocelyn Prescod)
A still of Ciara, Kyle, Amanda, and West from 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion special (Image Source: Bravo | Photo by Jocelyn Prescod)

West earlier stated that his connection with Amanda blossomed from friendship into romance in February, a month after Amanda and her ex-husband, Kyle Cooke, ended their four-year marriage. During last week's reunion episode, Amanda and West cleared the air about the timeline of their relationship and discussed the joint statement they released on March 31. But at the end of this week's reunion special, Ciara was seen FaceTiming Meija during the lunch break to get a clear picture of her and West's relationship timeline. Ciara reported to Meija that Amanda was "taking the brunt of it," while West was "staying quiet." Kyle joined the conversation and inquired whether West had "clearly defined" their relationship when they were together. "We were literally dating last summer. While you guys were filming, he referred to me as his girlfriend all the time, we just weren't in a public relationship," she said. "We knew we were in an exclusive relationship," she added.

West and Meija, who is the creator of Snarl Studios, have known each other since they attended Montana State University together. They were linked in the summer of 2024, during the filming of 'Summer House' Season 9, but Kyle shared that West was exclusively involved with Meija since February 2025. In Part 2, Meija claimed that West asked to keep their relationship on the down low as he feared getting fired from the reality series for "not being in a relationship with someone from the Bravosphere." Meija went on to share that she would stay at his house on the weekends he was filming the hit Bravo series and that West confessed his love for her in late March. Kyle promised to confront West about his behavior before the episode wrapped up. Their confrontation will take center stage in Part 3, which is set to air next Tuesday, June 9, on Bravo.

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