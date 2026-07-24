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Where was ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 4 filmed? Real-life Las Vegas locations featured in Netflix's dating series

Over four seasons, Netflix has featured numerous picturesque locations across various cities, with the latest one being filmed in Las Vegas.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 4 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 4 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Netflix’s recently concluded ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 4 ended with a series of dramatic events. It featured six couples: Hayley and Blake, Ashley and Killian, Monica and Luke, Casey and David, Alex and Jebin, Edris and Jessica Grace. Along with the latest season ending, fans also witnessed the explosive reunion episode, which featured multiple heated arguments. After witnessing the latest season of the social experiment, fans have been wondering about the show’s luxurious locations. For viewers wondering the same and wanting to know the real-time locations where the dating show was filmed, here are all the details. It is set in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show featured luxury apartments, lavish restaurants, and an iconic skyline.

A still from ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 4 (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 4 (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

While Netflix has not officially released a complete list of filming locations for 'The Ultimatum' Season 4, several locations have been confirmed through official announcements and local reporting. Notably, the six couples featured in the latest season either lived in Las Vegas or were there during the show’s filming. Fans witnessed various restaurants, residential properties, nightlife, and the popular skyline throughout the series. The primary filming location where the couples lived during the show was Ariva Luxury Residences, located in southwest Las Vegas. 

A still from ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 4 (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 4 (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

The luxury residence’s Instagram shared the same on July 9, noting, “Netflix’s newest season of The Ultimatum premieres on Wednesday, July 15, and this season was filmed right here at Ariva! Last summer, our community served as one of the filming locations, and now it’s finally time to see Ariva on screen.” They also planned a premiere watch party where fans could join. Furthermore, fans can visit the surrounding southwest Las Vegas area, which is home to many restaurants, entertainment venues, and public attractions. Apart from that, the series featured various restaurants, bars, and more locations. However, the streamer has not yet revealed or confirmed any particular locations.

A still from ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 4 (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 4 (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Netflix show’s previous seasons were filmed throughout various scenic locations. The debut season was set in Austin, Texas. The couples stayed at the Austin Marriott Downtown. Additional locations featured in the first season were rooftop terrace bar Zanzibar, The Lobbyist lounge, The Oasis on Lake Travis, Aloft Austin Downtown, and Moontowner Saloon. Season 2 featured Charlotte, North Carolina, and included locations such as Hot Taco and The Oak Room, while the couples lived at The Cue Charlotte apartments. The previously released Season 3 of ‘The Ultimatum’ moved to Phoenix, Arizona. It featured AVE Phoenix Terra as the couple's primary location. It was a mid-rise complex with mountain views as the backdrop. Additional locations were a rooftop pool, fire-pit lounge, and more. 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' was primarily filmed in San Diego, California, where cast members lived at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort and Spa and the Vive on Park apartment complex during their trial marriages.

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