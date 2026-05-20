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Will there be ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 9? Rumor mills stir up after social media post leaves fans confused

Fans speculate on a surprise episode following the series finale, as the franchise expands beyond 'The Boys.'
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
(L-R) Antony Starr as Homelander and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy on 'The Boys' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @PrimeVideo)
(L-R) Antony Starr as Homelander and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy on 'The Boys' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @PrimeVideo)

Prime Video's massively successful superhero drama 'The Boys' has concluded after five seasons, but fans are asking for more. After the series dropped its finale, 'Blood and Bone,' on Wednesday, social media quickly exploded with theories that a surprise Episode 9 could still be on the way. The speculation has become widespread, prompting dedicated fans to search for hidden release schedules, bonus clips, and filler episode announcements from Prime Video. However, there has been no official announcement of an extra episode by the showrunner or the platform.

The rumors gained traction after several fan accounts on X claimed that the makers have one final surprise left in their arsenal. Viewers who were left unsatisfied with how the story concluded after seven years hoped that another episode would change the fates of Homelander, Butcher, and Soldier Boy. This is also because it was earlier revealed that the finale episode of 'The Boys' Season 5 ended with a cliffhanger, and a lot of unresolved emotional narratives were left. However, since Kripke has not made any comments about continuing the story, it is clear that Season 5 Episode 8 has brought the story of 'The Boys' to an end. These kinds of rumors often surface when a popular franchise comes to an end. We saw the same happen after the release of the 'Stranger Things' finale, when fans also thought there might be hidden episodes because they could not stomach the ultimate fates of their beloved characters.

Laz Alonso, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara in 'The Boys' (Image Credit: Prime Video)
Laz Alonso, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara in 'The Boys' (Image Credit: Prime Video)

Many fans speculate that Hughie and Starlight's story might continue beyond 'The Boys,' but Kripke told Collider that he doesn't have any "hard plans to bring them back in any future stories." He said, "I feel like their story’s been told, let me put it that way. So, I don’t know. Is there a cameo or something showing up in the future? Maybe, but I think their story is finished." Fans of 'The Boys' franchise will definitely get to see more exciting supes in the future, as a prequel, 'Vought Rising,' set in the 1950s, is currently under production. It will explore the early days of Soldier Boy and Stormfront alongside new characters. There is also hope about 'Gen V' getting renewed for a third season after being canceled. Another planned spinoff is 'The Boys: Mexico' with Diego Luna, but there is no confirmation of its release yet. 

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