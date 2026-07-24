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Who went home on ‘Big Brother’ 28? Week 2 sends one houseguest packing as Rick Devens' HoH reign ends

Rome, Melody, and Jason found themselves in danger during the second week of the game show
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
‘Big Brother’ 28 Week 2 HoH Rick Devens (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @bigbrothercbs)
‘Big Brother’ 28 Week 2 HoH Rick Devens (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @bigbrothercbs)

The latest episode of ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featured yet another elimination. Earlier in the show, ‘Survivor’ star Rick Devens became the Head of Household (HOH) for Week 2. Initially, he chose to put Lyric, Melody, and Jason up for the upcoming elimination. However, he had a “backdoor” plan for Rome, meaning he would choose him as the replacement nominee later on. His plan played out well after he won the Power of Veto. With his power, he saved Lyric and put Rome on the elimination block. So, the final nominees for this week's elimination were Rome, Melody, and Jason. 

Rick Devens in 'Big Brother 28' (Cover Image Source: CBS)
Rick Devens in 'Big Brother 28' (Image Source: CBS)

On Thursday night, the nominees had a chance to save themselves in the BB Block Buster competition. Jason, Rome, and Melody had to compete in a race and stack gems in their designated columns. However, they were only allowed to stack one piece at a time. Jason was quick to arrange his pieces and won the BB Block Buster, saving himself from the upcoming elimination. Later, housemates were called to the Diary Room to cast their vote during the live eviction. It was then revealed that only one individual, Taylor, voted to save Rome. The rest of the housemates, including his romantic connection, Lyric, voted him out.

While leaving, he told everyone, ​“I’m not gonna be able to hug everyone. So I’m going to do this real quick. Alright.” He then confessed his feelings for Lyric, adding, “Love all of you…you guys were amazing. But Lyric Medeiros, I don’t care who knows now…I’m in love with you.” As he kissed Lyric, fellow housemates cheered for the two. Rome thanked everyone and left the house. After being evicted from the show, Rome met Julie Chen Moonves for his exit interview. He reflected on his journey and said that Devens saw him as a threat and targeted him. He noted that he felt honored to have been seen as a threat. 

Later, after a few wrong guesses, he learned that Lyric was also among those who voted against him and was shocked. After Rome’s eviction, the remaining houseguests on the show are: Angela Murray, Barrett Pfeiffer, Chuk Anyanwu, Dee Valladares, Drew Campbell, Haley Thogmartin, Jason De Puy, Kamu Kirk, La Trice Verrett, Lyric Medeiros, Mallory Aurichio, Melody Morris, Rick Devens, Taylor Brown, and Yash Patel.

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