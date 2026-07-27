Will there be ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 10? Creative team reveals the answer at SDCC

The show’s executive producers and cast reveal what fans can expect in the future from ‘Rick and Morty’ at SDCC.

'Rick and Morty,' despite premiering around a decade ago, remains one of the biggest shows on a US television network. It recently capped off its ninth season, and to celebrate with fans, the creative team took over San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). The panel included Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Spencer Grammer, Chris Parnell, and executive producers Dan Harmon and Scott Marder. The cast and creators called the finale one of their strongest episodes to date, as per Fiction Horizon. Along with a victory lap for Season 9, the show also gave fans a sneak peek at the next season. For those unaware, Adult Swim ordered 70 episodes of 'Rick and Morty.' This confirmed the show through Season 10 in May 2018. The network furthered its commitment in 2024, when it was renewed for an additional two seasons. The upcoming season is also momentous, as it will be the last, encompassing the original order of 70 episodes.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 24: Scott Marder and Dan Harmon speak onstage during the Rick and Morty Live Read at Adult Swim on the Green at San Diego Comic Con on July 24, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Adult Swim)

The sneak peek was in black-and-white. Executive producer Scott Marder explained that color will be added in the next step of animation. This suggests that the season is still very much in development. The sneak peek showcased Rick saving a planet in a rented body using something called Air B'n Body. The scene then cuts to Rick waking up inside a coffin, having faked his death to go on a vacation. Marder shared that none of the sequences or storylines are confirmed until the episodes are locked. It could mean that the footage shown at the event may not make it to the season. Season 10 has been in the works for a long time. In 2024, Marder told fans at New York Comic Con that writers were close to finishing the first pass of Season 10 scripts. Roughly a year later, executive producer Steve Levy confirmed that the season has entered production.

Still from 'Rick and Morty' — Image Source: Adult Swim

Most of the cast is expected to return. Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer remain on board as Rick Sanchez, Morty Smith, Beth Smith, Jerry Smith, and Summer Smith. Marder and Dan Harmon will also continue to serve as executive producers for the upcoming season. Marder has stated that the gap between Season 9 and 10 will be less than two years. Season 10 will air in the US on Adult Swim and, for the UK audience, will stream on HBO Max. The Comic Con panel confirmed that alongside Season 10, a 'Rick and Morty' movie also remains in development, set to be directed by series veteran Jacob Hair. A self-titled spin-off centered on President Curtis, voiced by Keith David, has just aired its first episode on Adult Swim. All seasons of the show are currently streaming on HBO Max.