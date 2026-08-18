Florence Pugh’s ‘East of Eden’ finally sets Netflix release date and it's sooner than you think

Florence Pugh’s ‘East of Eden’ has a Netflix premiere date, and first-look images offer a glimpse of the upcoming seven-episode drama.

Netflix has set the release date for ‘East of Eden,’ its upcoming limited series starring Florence Pugh. The period drama will premiere on October 1, 2026, nearly four years after Netflix first announced the project. The streamer has now released several first-look images from the series. The photos offer an early look at Pugh as Cathy Ames, the antihero at the center of this new adaptation.

‘East of Eden’ follows the Trask family across multiple generations. The series puts Cathy at the center of the story and gives Steinbeck’s indelible antihero renewed attention. Cathy remains one of the novel’s most complex characters. Pugh takes on the role in a new version that brings the story to television as a seven-episode limited series. The cast includes Tracy Letts as Cyrus Trask, Martha Plimpton as Faye, Ciarán Hinds as Samuel Hamilton, and Joseph Zada as Cal Trask.

Florence Pugh as Cathy Ames in a still from the 'East of Eden' trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Joe Anders plays Aron Trask, while Christopher Abbott takes on the role of Adam Trask, with Mike Faist playing Charles Trask. Hoon Lee rounds out the main cast as Lee. Zoe Kazan wrote the series adaptation. The project has a personal connection to Steinbeck’s novel for Kazan.

Her grandfather, Elia Kazan, directed the 1955 film adaptation of ‘East of Eden.’ Kazan serves as co-showrunner with Jeb Stuart. She also executive produces the series alongside Pugh and several other producers. Garth Davis directs the first four episodes, and Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre directs episodes five through seven. Antoine Douiahy, Zack Hayden, Steve Golin, David Levine, and Jill Arthur are among the other executive producers.

Florence Pugh as Cathy Ames and Christopher Abbott as Adam Trask in a still from the 'East of Eden' trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The production was filmed across multiple locations in New Zealand. Fifth Season and Anonymous Content produced the series. The new adaptation gives Netflix another chance to bring Steinbeck’s story to a modern audience. Pugh’s Cathy sits at the center of the series, shifting attention toward a character whose choices shape the Trask family saga.