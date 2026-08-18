Where was 'Outer Banks' Season 5 filmed? Pogues' final adventure has a major 'Game of Thrones' connection

‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 brings an interesting new backdrop for the Pogues’ final adventure, with a filming location that may surprise fans.

Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 takes the Pogues far from their usual North Carolina setting. The final season was filmed across Dubrovnik, Cavtat, and Lokrum Island in Croatia, giving the series a new Adriatic setting. Dubrovnik has a strong connection with ‘Game of Thrones.’ The Croatian city doubled as King’s Landing and became one of the show’s most famous filming destinations.

Now, ‘Outer Banks’ has brought its treasure-hunting story to the same city. The list includes the Old Town, Stradun, the Old Port, Dubrovnik City Walls, Luža Square, Sponza Palace, the Jesuit Staircase, Lokrum Island, and Cavtat. The Croatian locations give the Pogues a fresh setting for their last adventure.

'Outer Banks' is an action-adventure teen drama on Netflix (Netflix/@jacksonleedavis)

Dubrovnik offers several filming locations within a short distance of one another. The city has medieval streets, old fortresses, beaches, islands, harbors, and mountain views. The city has hosted several major productions over the years. ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, ‘Robin Hood’ and ‘Knightfall’ have been filmed in Croatia too.

Here's the list of locations where 'Outer Banks' Season 5 was filmed:

Old Town Dubrovnik: Dubrovnik’s Old Town served as one of the main filming areas for Season 5. The area has narrow stone streets and preserved historic buildings. The production used the streets for several sequences, including action involving motorcycles. The Old Town has already appeared in several major screen productions. Its appearance should make the city easy for fans to recognize once the season arrives on Netflix.

Stradun: Stradun is Dubrovnik’s main pedestrian street. Its polished limestone surface and historic façades give it a distinctive appearance. Parts of the street were closed during sections of the filming schedule. The production used the area for scenes that needed Dubrovnik’s historic city center.

A still from 'Outer Banks' Season 5 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Old Port and Dubrovnik City Walls: The Old Port sits beside the city’s historic fortifications. Saint John Fortress stands near the harbor, adding another recognizable feature to the setting. The production filmed boat-related scenes around the waterfront. The location suits a series built around coastal life and adventure.

The Dubrovnik City Walls provided another major filming area. The fortifications offer views over the Adriatic and the surrounding coastline. A stunt sequence involved a motorcycle race along the city wall. A stunt double then jumped from the wall into the Adriatic Sea.

A still from 'Outer Banks' Season 5 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Luza Square and Sponza Palace: Luza Square sits beside several historic landmarks. Sponza Palace and the Church of St. Blaise frame the area. The square gives filmmakers an open space surrounded by historic architecture. Sponza Palace adds a Renaissance setting through its façade and courtyard.

Jesuit Staircase: The Jesuit Staircase is one of Dubrovnik’s most recognizable locations. ‘Game of Thrones’ fans know the staircase from scenes involving Cersei Lannister. The staircase leads toward the Church of St. Ignatius. Its historic stone design gives the area a distinctive screen presence.

Franciscan Monastery and Danče Beach: The Franciscan Monastery sits close to Pile Gate. Its stone architecture and cloister offer another historic setting for the production. Danče Beach provides a different backdrop. The rocky shoreline sits west of the Old Town and offers a rugged coastal setting.

Lokrum Island: Lokrum Island sits about 10 minutes from Dubrovnik by boat. The island is known for its botanical gardens, rocky coastline, monastery ruins, and natural setting. The production filmed several outdoor scenes on Lokrum. Its distance from the Old Town gives the final season a visual change without taking the production far from Dubrovnik.

Cavtat: Cavtat sits south of Dubrovnik and served as another filming location for Season 5. The coastal town has a waterfront promenade and an old center. Its quieter streets give the production a setting that looks different from Dubrovnik’s historic center.

A still from 'Outer Banks' Season 5 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The ‘Outer Banks’ crew worked across Dubrovnik, Cavtat, and Lokrum during the Croatian shoot. Filming took place at different times of day. Some scenes required early-morning or late-evening shoots to manage light and crowds. The production used handheld cameras, steady-cam equipment, drones, and boats. Local authorities helped manage temporary street closures during filming. The crew worked around busy tourist areas too. Dubrovnik attracts visitors throughout the year, so filming required careful coordination across the city.

The Croatian locations give Season 5 a visual identity that differs from the earlier seasons. Dubrovnik, Lokrum, Cavtat, and the surrounding coastline add new settings to the Pogues’ final chapter. ‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 is scheduled to arrive on Netflix in 2026. The season will serve as the final installment of the series.