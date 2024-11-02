HBO revives all-star 'DTF St. Louis' with a twist, here's what you need to know about bold new show

HBO greenlights a new show 'DTF St. Louis' in the latest announcement, here's everything you need to know about it

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: HBO has just greenlit 'DTF St. Louis', a dark comedy series led by Steven Conrad, known for 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and Patriot'. The upcoming series is an evolved version of Conrad's limited series project 'My Dentist’s Murder Trial' which went into development two years ago. The true crime project revolved around a New York-based dentist who is accused of killing the husband of the woman he’d been having an affair with.

Though 'DTF St. Louis' comes from the same producing team, it reshapes the original concept into something bolder and darker, with an unexpected spin on midlife crisis drama. "We are tremendously excited to work with the brilliant auteur Steve Conrad, whose singularity of vision lies central to all his work as a storyteller," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, in a press release.

What is the plot of 'DTF St. Louis'?

'DTF St Louis' will premiere on HBO (@hbo)

"A darkly comedic limited series about a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise, that leads to one of them ending up dead," reads the official logline of 'DTF St. Louis'.

However, this isn't your typical love story; it's a wild love triangle among three middle-aged adults with a deadly twist. The title of the series refers to the popular social media acronym for “down to f**k."

Who stars in 'DTF St. Louis'?

David Harbour stars and executive produces 'DTF St. Louis' (Getty Images)

The limited series 'DTF St. Louis' stars Jason Bateman and David Harbour in lead roles. The two talented actors also serve as executive producers for the HBO series. "With David Harbour and Jason Bateman at series center, two masterful titans in their own right, we couldn't be more emboldened by the journey ahead and look forward to sharing this special, emotionally provocative piece with the world come time," said Orsi.

Bateman is widely known for his role in Netflix's crime series 'Ozark'. He has been tickling our funny bones for years with his films such as 'The Switch', 'Horrible Bosses', 'Up in the Air', and 'Identity Theft'.

David Harbour is internationally recognized for playing Jim Hopper in Netflix's popular series 'Stranger Things'. He has also played title character in 'Hellboy' (2019) and 'Black Widow' (2021). Further cast list of 'DTF St. Louis' hasn't been disclosed yet.

When and how to watch 'DTF St. Louis'?

'DTF St. Louis' is a limited series with seven episodes. As the project is currently in development, we'll have to wait a little longer for its release. With no official announcement regarding its release date, we hope that Conrad rolls it out soon and ends the eagerness he built with his 'My Dentist’s Murder Trial'. The series will premiere on HBO and Max.

Stay tuned with MEAWW for further updates!