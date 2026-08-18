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‘Lanterns’ creator reveals who has Hal Jordan’s missing ring: ‘This moves us forward...’

‘Lanterns’ creator answers the question of the missing power ring by linking it to Green Lantern and raises a new question about the DCU timeline.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 19 HOURS AGO
Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan wears his power ring in ‘Lanterns’ (Cover Image Source: DC)
Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan wears his power ring in ‘Lanterns’ (Cover Image Source: DC)

This contains spoilers from 'Lanterns' episode 1.

The ‘Lanterns’ premiere ended with Hal Jordan dead in 2026, while John Stewart did not have the power ring Hal had been carrying. A close look at John’s hand confirmed that a transfer between the two Green Lanterns had not happened. The episode did not reveal where the ring went after Hal. However, co-creator Tom King has identified the person holding it.

King addressed the missing ring during the premiere episode of ‘Lanterns: The Official Podcast.’ He connected the reveal to Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner, who was introduced as a Green Lantern in James Gunn’s ‘Superman.’ “Because at the end of this episode, Hal is dead. But also, you see John’s hand. He’s not wearing that ring. Guy has the ring. So why does Guy end up with the ring? And where do we go after this? Because this moves us forward," King said.

Damon Lindelof jokingly added,  "Because he has the best haircut. I’m just gonna say...we should just tell them. The best haircut gets the ring. ” They did not explain how the ring reached Guy.

King did not explain why the ring went to Guy instead of John. Fillion is set to appear in ‘Lanterns,’ giving the series a way to explain Guy's fit around Hal and John. The answer could also establish when Hal stopped using the ring. For now, the handoff remains part of the show’s mystery.

However, the show has not confirmed whether the ring Guy uses in the film is the same ring that Hal carries in the series. The timeline creates another question. ‘Superman’ takes place in 2025 and shows Guy already working as Green Lantern, while ‘Lanterns’ reveals that Hal dies in 2026.

Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner uses his Green Lantern ring in ‘Superman’ (Image Source: DC)
Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner uses his Green Lantern ring in ‘Superman’ (Image Source: DC)

John briefly uses Hal’s ring during the premiere, but Hal later takes it back after their partnership breaks down. Furthermore, the closing image of John's bare hand makes clear that the first episode does not end with a passing-of-the-torch moment. It also leaves Aaron Pierre’s character without the cosmic weapon as the murder investigation continues. King’s reveal shifts part of that mystery toward Guy and all the events that placed the ring in his hands.

The comics have featured several Earth-based Green Lanterns simultaneously, including Hal, John, and Guy. The show has not said that Earth can support only one active Green Lantern or that Guy’s possession of Hal’s ring prevents John from receiving another one. For now, Hal is dead, John does not have his ring, and Guy does. How those events connect is one of the questions carried into the remaining episodes.

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