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‘Doc’ Season 3 sets release date as trailer teases Amy and Ben’s secret-filled romance

Amy grows closer to Ben without remembering their shared past, leaving one secret poised to reshape their fresh start.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
Molly Parker as Dr. Amy Larsen in ‘Doc’ (Cover Image Source: Fox)
Molly Parker as Dr. Amy Larsen in ‘Doc’ (Cover Image Source: Fox)

Fox has released the first teaser for ‘Doc’ Season 3, putting Dr. Amy Larsen and Dr. Ben Grant’s complicated history at the center of the next chapter. The footage shows Amy and Ben clashing at Westside before their relationship becomes more intimate. Their connection comes with a problem: Ben knows about the relationship they shared before Amy's incident, but she doesn't seem to remember it. The teaser closes with Amy telling someone, “You’re lying to me,” suggesting the truth may surface as they grow closer.

‘Doc’ Season 3 premieres Tuesday, September 22, at 9/8c on Fox. The network has ordered 22 episodes. The new season follows Amy as she continues to rebuild her life and recover memories she lost after a car crash that began the series. It also gives Blair Underwood a larger role after his introduction as Ben in the two-part Season 2 finale.

The teaser moves Ben from a late-season arrival to a key part of Amy’s story. Amy and Ben have different approaches to medicine, and the footage shows them clashing at Westside as their professional tension shifts toward a romantic one. However, Ben’s knowledge of their previous relationship means Amy is entering the romance without the full history he has.

Underwood’s character is described as “a world-class trauma and cardiothoracic surgeon with an ego that somehow outpaces even his resume.” The teaser shows Ben working alongside Amy, but their history creates a conflict that extends beyond their work. Amy’s missing memories allow them to make a new start while leaving her unaware of what came before. Her accusation suggests that this imbalance will not remain hidden.

Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) shares an intimate moment with her former love, Dr. Jake Heller (Jon Ecker), in ‘Doc’ (Image Source: Fox)
Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) shares an intimate moment with her former love, Dr. Jake Heller (Jon Ecker), in ‘Doc’ (Image Source: Fox)

Molly Parker returns as Amy, with Omar Metwally as Dr. Michael Hamda, Amirah Vann as Dr. Gina Walker, and Jon Ecker as Dr. Jake Heller. Anya Banerjee and Patrick Walker will also return as Dr. Sonya Maitra and Dr. TJ Coleman, respectively. Felicity Huffman will not return following Dr. Joan Ridley’s death in the Season 2 finale. Scott Wolf’s status as Dr. Richard Miller remains unclear after his recurring role in Season 2.

The expanded season comes after Fox called ‘Doc’ its “largest scripted multi-platform audience of the season.” The network also said the drama had built momentum across Fox, Hulu, Netflix, and international markets. Season 3 will continue Amy’s recovery while revisiting the relationships reshaped by the eight years she cannot remember. For Amy and Ben, the question is how long their connection can survive what Ben has not told her.

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