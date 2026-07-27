New ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ SDCC reveal casts doubt on Elizabeth Olsen's Latverian Witch theory

The final San Diego Comic-Con 2026 costume reveal has shifted ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ fan theories away from Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff

A display at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026 has sparked fresh speculation about a mysterious character tied to 'Avengers: Doomsday'. As first reported by ComicBook, the Latverian Witch costume underwent several changes throughout the event, with its final appearance leading some fans to believe it may not represent Wanda Maximoff after all. When the costume first appeared at SDCC, many attendees linked it to the Scarlet Witch. The theory was fueled by the fact that Doctor Doom and Wanda Maximoff share a notable comic book storyline, which some fans believe could influence 'Avengers: Doomsday'. However, Wanda has not been announced as part of the film's cast.

Elizabeth Olsen in a still from 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (@marvel)

As the convention continued, the costume changed colors multiple times, shifting from purple to orange. While those changes kept speculation alive, the costume never turned red, the color most commonly associated with Wanda's powers. Before SDCC wrapped up, the display changed once more. The Latverian Witch costume was placed beside Doctor Doom's costume and appeared in green. That final change has led to another theory gaining traction among fans. Instead of representing Wanda, the costume may belong to Cynthia von Doom, Doctor Doom's mother. In Marvel Comics, Cynthia is a witch whose soul is captured by Mephisto, becoming a central part of Doctor Doom's story. Due to that connection, some fans believe the green costume could point to her instead.

Dr. Doom and Latverian Witch are now displayed together #SDCC pic.twitter.com/isWGewc9bS — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) July 26, 2026

The theory remains just that. The costume has not been officially identified, and Marvel has not confirmed who it represents. However, ComicBook notes that the latest display has shifted fan discussion away from Wanda and toward Cynthia von Doom. The possibility may disappoint fans hoping for Wanda Maximoff's (played by Elizabeth Olsen) return following her apparent death in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. Moreover, recent comments from Kevin Feige about the end of Wanda's trilogy have also added to the uncertainty surrounding the character's future. Even so, the costume could still belong to Wanda, though that possibility now appears less likely.