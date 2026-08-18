‘Victorious’ spinoff finally sets Netflix release date with some familiar faces returning

‘Victorious’ spinoff set to stream on Netflix and then air on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

After almost a decade, 'Hollywood Arts' is set to reopen its gates. The halls that made stars out of talents like Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice, and Elizabeth Gillies will soon be back in business. After months of waiting, Netflix has announced the release date of its highly anticipated 'Victorious' spin-off titled 'Hollywood Arts.' The sequel starring Daniella Monet as Trina Vega will premiere worldwide on October 15. After streaming on Netflix, the series will be available on both Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Netflix has also gifted fans with a teaser trailer featuring one more familiar face from the OG series.

A still of Trina from 'Hollywood Arts' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

During the opening moments of the teaser, Erwin Sikowitz makes an appearance. Erwin is a popular character from the OG series who won hearts as the mentor of Tori and co. He is back and introduces Trina to the new batch of students. They were expecting her sister, superstar Tori (Victoria Justice), to be their sub, but were surprised when she appeared. "Even better! You got me! Tori's sister! Trina Vega!" Trina announces her arrival with her trademark confidence. The new kids do not seem excited but eventually warm up to her.

A still of Erwin from 'Hollywood Arts' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The sequel's logline was revealed in 2025. "In the new series, struggling actress Trina Vega (Daniella Monet) returns to her former high school, Hollywood Arts, as an unqualified substitute teacher, quickly finding herself both clashing with and unexpectedly inspiring a new generation of ambitious and talented students as they learn to find their true path at Hollywood's most elite performing arts school," the synopsis read, according to Deadline. The streamer gave the sequel's first season a 26-episode order. According to Teen Vogue, the first two episodes have been combined into a 50-minute pilot. The episode order has been divided into two batches. One will drop in mid-October, the other at a later date.

A still of new students from 'Hollywood Arts' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The report also sheds light on Trina's intention in returning to Hollywood Arts. The struggling actress wants to revitalize her career using connections with the nepo-babies studying at the school. Eventually, though, she falls in love with teaching. It is yet to be revealed whether any of the famous alumni from the OG show make an appearance. Jake Farrow, who served as a writer on 'Victorious,' and Samantha Martin are on board as writers and showrunners in the new iteration.

Along with Monet, the series will feature an ensemble of Alyssa Miles, Emmy Liu-Wang, Peyton Jackson, Erika Swayze, and Martin Kamm. "Coming back as Trina alongside such a dynamic, powerful cast of newcomers is something I feel very lucky and grateful to do," Monet said. "Victorious was in a lot of ways life-changing for all of us; our cast is forever bonded by that experience, and to think that I have an opportunity to steward anything close to that is a feeling I can't begin to describe. As an actress, producer, and mom, I am so eager to create something we can all be proud to share with the world."