‘Rick and Morty’ Season 9 gets exciting release shake-up as Adult Swim drops surprise update

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 9 received an unexpected release boost in a major update, and it's releasing sooner than we think.

Adult Swim has surprised fans of the adult animated series ‘Rick and Morty’ by moving its release date up by two months. The official X handle for ‘Rick and Morty’ shared the updated Season 9 schedule on Thursday. The season will now premiere on Adult Swim on May 24 at 11:00 p.m. ET, while digital purchases will become available the following day. Hulu and HBO Max will stream the show in 42 languages across 170 countries.

Rick and Morty Season 9 streaming weekly starting 6/15 on HBO Max and Hulu pic.twitter.com/HRX6Q8JahG — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) May 14, 2026

However, the streamers will debut Season 3 three weeks later, on June 15. The season was initially scheduled for release on August 31. The previous season premiered almost exactly a year earlier on May 25, 2025. ‘Rick and Morty’ found a wider audience on Netflix, but there is no official confirmation on when the upcoming season will be released on the streaming service. The sci-fi series follows the titular duo of brilliant scientist Rick and his anxious teenage grandson, Morty, as they embark on chaotic adventures across the multiverse, traveling through alien worlds, alternate dimensions, and timelines.

A still of Rick and Morty from the show's upcoming Season 9 (Cover Image Source: Adult Swim | Rick and Morty)

Their adventures often spiral into absurd disasters filled with outrageous humor, violence, and wild sci-fi concepts. Creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, along with co-showrunners Mike McMahan and Scott Marder, helped shape the show into a pop culture phenomenon through emotional storytelling and sharp dialogue. The series has won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Program. Apart from the experimental comedy and sci-fi chaos, the series often explores deeper themes, including dysfunctional family dynamics, loneliness, nihilism, and identity.

A still from 'Rick and Morty' season 9 trailer (Cover Image Credit: Adult Swim)

Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, expressed admiration for the creative team, saying they continue to exceed expectations with every new season. He also shared his excitement for the upcoming installment and praised the creators for blending sci-fi chaos, comedy, and emotionally driven storytelling centered around its characters. Adult Swim, operated by Warner Bros. Discovery, remains one of the leading names in animation. With shows like ‘Robot Chicken,’ ‘Common Side Effects,’ ‘Smiling Friends,’ and ‘Haha You Clowns,’ the network’s unconventional storytelling and experimental comedy have attracted a global audience. Adult Swim broadcasts its programming daily from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. ET.