‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6 adds Oscar-winning star to its London murder mystery

The actor appears in a surprise video as the Hulu mystery prepares to leave the US for the first time, with an insane cast.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ has found another Academy Award winner for its first London-set mystery. Hulu confirmed the Season 6 addition through a social media video featuring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Meryl Streep, but the actor’s character and connection to the case remain under wraps.

The casting comes as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel head to London following Cinda Canning’s death in the Season 5 finale. The move takes the trio away from the Arconia, where the show’s earlier investigations began, and places the newcomer in a story with few details disclosed.

That new guest star is Olivia Colman, who appeared in costume at the end of the brief announcement video. In the August 18 clip, Gomez said, “We have had so many amazing guest stars for ‘Only Murders’ in London.” Streep then added, “Yeah, but we’re just missing one!” Short first stepped into the frame before gesturing toward Colman, who entered, curtsied, and completed the reveal without saying anything about her Season 6 role.

Neither Hulu nor the show’s official post disclosed who Colman will play or whether her character is tied directly to Cinda Canning's death. Season 6 is currently in production in the U.K.; however, a release date is yet to be announced. Colman joins David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker, Jim Broadbent, Sharon Horgan, Martin Freeman, Simone Ashley, Jennifer Saunders, and Richard Ayoade among the announced guest additions. Steve Martin, Gomez, Short, Streep, and Michael Cyril Creighton are also returning for the London-set story.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: Olivia Colman attends Sony Pictures Classics And The Cinema Society Screening Of "Wicked Little Letters" at Crosby Street Hotel on March 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The new installment follows the amateur sleuths as they continue the investigation into Cinda Canning’s death across the pond. The case was set up in the Season 5 finale and moved the story beyond the New York setting that defined the first five installments.

The London chapter marks the first time the series has left both the United States and Arconia for its central investigation. Hulu has not shared a premiere date or further details about Colman’s part, leaving her character’s identity and possible role in the murder case among the season’s unanswered questions.