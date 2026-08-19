'2 Broke Girls' stars to reunite on the sets of 'Shifting Gears' Season 3

'Shifting Gears' announces yet another reunion, but this time, an actor from Kat Dennings' past is set to make an appearance

Max and Caroline are set to reunite, but not in the Williamsburg Diner. After much speculation, it has been confirmed that Beth Behrs will indeed appear in her former co-star Kat Dennings' ABC sitcom 'Shifting Gears.' For those unaware, the actresses spent six seasons headlining CBS' popular sitcom '2 Broke Girls.' The show's official social media handles first teased a special announcement with the caption, "Don’t forget to tip your servers... Stay tuned for a very special #ShiftingGearsABC announcement!" In the CBS show, the two actresses played waitresses, and the caption hinted at the same.

A still of Max and Caroline from '2 Broke Girls' (Image Source: CBS)

An official announcement arrived soon after. It featured a clip that paid homage to '2 Broke Girls.' "That will be $7," Dennings said. "Sorry, I am broke," Behrs replied as the camera panned to her. "That makes the two of us," Dennings said in return as the pair posed for the camera. The video was accompanied by a caption that read, "What’s better than 1 broke girl? Beth Behrs reunites with Kat Dennings as a guest star on the Season 3 Premiere of #ShiftingGearsABC!"

What’s better than 1 broke girl? 😉



Beth Behrs reunites with Kat Dennings as a guest star on the Season 3 Premiere of #ShiftingGearsABC! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/PuSWK2AtLw — Shifting Gears (@shifting_abc) August 18, 2026

According to Deadline, Behrs will play Dr. Johnson, an emergency room doctor who will treat Riley, played by Dennings, for a back injury. This collaboration will also reunite Behrs with Michelle Nader, who served as a co-showrunner and executive producer on '2 Broke Girls.' She is currently on board as a showrunner and executive producer for 'Shifting Gears.' This is not the first time the show has hosted such a nostalgic reunion. In its sophomore installment, Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning appeared as members of the support group that Matt, played by Tim Allen, attends. All of them starred in Allen's 'Home Improvement,' which ran from 1991 to 1999. Nancy Travis, who plays Charlotte in the show, also starred opposite Allen in 'Last Man Standing.'

A still of Matt and Riley from 'Shifting Gears' (Image Source: Instagram | @shifting_gearsabc)

Allen serves as an executive producer on 'Shifting Gears' with Nader, Bob Daily, Jim Patterson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, and John Amodeo. Dennings is on board as a producer. The show also features Seann William Scott, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis in prominent roles. Its logline states that the show follows Matt, “the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When his estranged daughter, Riley, and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.” In Season 3, the father-daughter duo will likely navigate complicated romances, all while striving to work on their relationship with each other. The comedy will air sometime in 2027. All episodes of 'Shifting Gears' are currently streaming on Hulu.