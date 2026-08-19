MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'2 Broke Girls' stars to reunite on the sets of 'Shifting Gears' Season 3

'Shifting Gears' announces yet another reunion, but this time, an actor from Kat Dennings' past is set to make an appearance
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
A still of Oleg, Max and Caroline from '2 Broke Girls' (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still of Oleg, Max and Caroline from '2 Broke Girls' (Cover Image Source: CBS)

Max and Caroline are set to reunite, but not in the Williamsburg Diner. After much speculation, it has been confirmed that Beth Behrs will indeed appear in her former co-star Kat Dennings' ABC sitcom 'Shifting Gears.' For those unaware, the actresses spent six seasons headlining CBS' popular sitcom '2 Broke Girls.' The show's official social media handles first teased a special announcement with the caption, "Don’t forget to tip your servers...   Stay tuned for a very special #ShiftingGearsABC announcement!" In the CBS show, the two actresses played waitresses, and the caption hinted at the same. 

A still of Max and Caroline from '2 Broke Girls'
A still of Max and Caroline from '2 Broke Girls' (Image Source: CBS)

An official announcement arrived soon after. It featured a clip that paid homage to '2 Broke Girls.' "That will be $7,"  Dennings said. "Sorry, I am broke," Behrs replied as the camera panned to her. "That makes the two of us," Dennings said in return as the pair posed for the camera. The video was accompanied by a caption that read, "What’s better than 1 broke girl? Beth Behrs reunites with Kat Dennings as a guest star on the Season 3 Premiere of #ShiftingGearsABC!" 

According to Deadline, Behrs will play Dr. Johnson, an emergency room doctor who will treat Riley, played by Dennings, for a back injury. This collaboration will also reunite Behrs with Michelle Nader, who served as a co-showrunner and executive producer on '2 Broke Girls.' She is currently on board as a showrunner and executive producer for 'Shifting Gears.' This is not the first time the show has hosted such a nostalgic reunion. In its sophomore installment, Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning appeared as members of the support group that Matt, played by Tim Allen, attends. All of them starred in Allen's 'Home Improvement,' which ran from 1991 to 1999. Nancy Travis, who plays Charlotte in the show, also starred opposite Allen in 'Last Man Standing.'

A still of Tim Allen and Kat Dennings from 'Shifting Gears' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @shifting_gearsabc)
A still of Matt and Riley from 'Shifting Gears' (Image Source: Instagram | @shifting_gearsabc)

Allen serves as an executive producer on 'Shifting Gears' with Nader, Bob Daily, Jim Patterson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, and John Amodeo. Dennings is on board as a producer. The show also features Seann William Scott, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis in prominent roles. Its logline states that the show follows Matt, “the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When his estranged daughter, Riley, and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.” In Season 3, the father-daughter duo will likely navigate complicated romances, all while striving to work on their relationship with each other. The comedy will air sometime in 2027. All episodes of 'Shifting Gears' are currently streaming on Hulu

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Does JJ come back in Season 5 of ‘Outer Banks’? Here’s what we know
TV

Does JJ come back in Season 5 of ‘Outer Banks’? Here’s what we know

‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 ended with JJ Maybank’s demise, after which the upcoming season will feature the aftermath of his death.
53 minutes ago
Taylor Sheridan finally reveals fate of ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘6666’: ‘I would never...’
YELLOWSTONE

Taylor Sheridan finally reveals fate of ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘6666’: ‘I would never...’

Over the years, there have been several rumors about the ‘6666’ spinoff focusing on the legendary Four Sixes Ranch in Texas
2 hours ago
‘Tracker’ series star confirms fan-favorite character’s return: ‘He needs a favor...’
TV

‘Tracker’ series star confirms fan-favorite character’s return: ‘He needs a favor...’

‘Tracker’ will soon begin filming with a fan-favorite character, who shares a contentious relationship with Colton
3 hours ago
Fan-favorite ‘Bridgerton’ star reveals reduced role in Season 5 and why she’s happy about it
BRIDGERTON (2020)

Fan-favorite ‘Bridgerton’ star reveals reduced role in Season 5 and why she’s happy about it

Nicola Coughlan details she’s taking a step back from her role as Penelope Featherington in 'Bridgerton' Season 5
3 hours ago
Anya Taylor-Joy's ‘Lucky’ Season 2 could be on the cards after Apple TV+ finale
TV

Anya Taylor-Joy's ‘Lucky’ Season 2 could be on the cards after Apple TV+ finale

‘Lucky’, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, is based on a novel of the same name by Marissa Stapley, which is set to receive a sequel
5 hours ago
Florence Pugh’s ‘East of Eden’ finally sets Netflix release date and it's sooner than you think
TV

Florence Pugh’s ‘East of Eden’ finally sets Netflix release date and it's sooner than you think

Florence Pugh’s ‘East of Eden’ has a Netflix premiere date, and first-look images offer a glimpse of the upcoming seven-episode drama.
14 hours ago
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6 adds Oscar-winning star to its London murder mystery
TV

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6 adds Oscar-winning star to its London murder mystery

The actor appears in a surprise video as the Hulu mystery prepares to leave the US for the first time, with an insane cast.
15 hours ago
Does Galyna Saltkovska still work for the McBees? ‘The McBee Dynasty’ Season 3 finale ending explained
FALLOUT (2024)

Does Galyna Saltkovska still work for the McBees? ‘The McBee Dynasty’ Season 3 finale ending explained

‘The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys’ Season 3 finale ends with a fallout between Galyna and the McBee brothers, leaving her future uncertain.
15 hours ago
‘Doc’ Season 3 sets release date as trailer teases Amy and Ben’s secret-filled romance
TV

‘Doc’ Season 3 sets release date as trailer teases Amy and Ben’s secret-filled romance

Amy grows closer to Ben without remembering their shared past, leaving one secret poised to reshape their fresh start.
15 hours ago
‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 trailer reveals release date as fan-favorite character returns
TV

‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 trailer reveals release date as fan-favorite character returns

‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 trailer teases a deadly new threat and the shocking return of a character fans thought was gone for good.
17 hours ago