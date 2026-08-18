Does Galyna Saltkovska still work for the McBees? ‘The McBee Dynasty’ Season 3 finale ending explained

‘The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys’ Season 3 finale ends with a fallout between Galyna and the McBee brothers, leaving her future uncertain.

The ‘McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys’ Season 3 finale ended with Galyna Saltkovska smashing Steven McBee Jr.’s truck windows after a tense business meeting. The conflict started after Steven told Galyna that the McBee brothers planned to sell their car wash businesses. Furthermore, she had been closely involved in the car wash operations for years and had supported the family.

Steven explained that the family needed money to cover bank loans tied to the farm, and that selling the car washes would help clear their debt. He added that the buyer would likely offer Galyna a large payout and keep her on with a salary for three to five years. Galyna reacted with shock when she learned the brothers had made the decision without consulting her, and she argued that she knew the business better than anyone and should have a say in the timing of the sale. “I’ve been with McBee’s for over seven years now, and I was here to support them no matter what,” she said in a confessional. “I made a lot of sacrifices for this family. It feels like the boys completely betrayed me.”

Galyna Saltkovska in a still from 'The McBee Dynasty' Season 3 Episode 10 — (Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

Steven rejected that argument and told her that the brothers had already made their decision. Cole McBee then told Galyna that the family needed to cut ties and move forward without her. That comment changed the mood of the meeting. Galyna said she had treated the McBees like family after working with them for seven years. She then left the meeting, picked up a crowbar, and went outside to smash the windows of Steven’s truck before driving away.

Steven and his brothers were stunned by the damage, as she had gone too far and made it clear that their relationship had changed. Galyna's professional relationship with the McBees had come to an end.

Galyna Saltkovska in a still from 'The McBee Dynasty' Season 3 Episode 10 — (Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

Her connection with the McBees had never felt like a simple workplace arrangement. The history made the decision to remove her from the business harder to accept. Galyna entered the meeting expecting to help the brothers during another difficult period. Instead, she learned that they had already decided her future without her input.

The brothers also faced a difficult choice. Selling the car washes meant giving up a business that had become part of the family’s identity. Yet their financial concerns pushed them toward the sale. Her final act with the crowbar left little doubt about the depth of her anger. The damaged truck became the closing image of a relationship that had already begun to fracture inside the McBee family. All three seasons of 'The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys' are available to stream on Peacock.