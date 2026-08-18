MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Does Galyna Saltkovska still work for the McBees? ‘The McBee Dynasty’ Season 3 finale ending explained

‘The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys’ Season 3 finale ends with a fallout between Galyna and the McBee brothers, leaving her future uncertain.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 14 HOURS AGO

The ‘McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys’ Season 3 finale ended with Galyna Saltkovska smashing Steven McBee Jr.’s truck windows after a tense business meeting. The conflict started after Steven told Galyna that the McBee brothers planned to sell their car wash businesses. Furthermore, she had been closely involved in the car wash operations for years and had supported the family.

Steven explained that the family needed money to cover bank loans tied to the farm, and that selling the car washes would help clear their debt. He added that the buyer would likely offer Galyna a large payout and keep her on with a salary for three to five years. Galyna reacted with shock when she learned the brothers had made the decision without consulting her, and she argued that she knew the business better than anyone and should have a say in the timing of the sale. “I’ve been with McBee’s for over seven years now, and I was here to support them no matter what,” she said in a confessional. “I made a lot of sacrifices for this family. It feels like the boys completely betrayed me.”

Galyna Saltkovska in a still from 'The McBee Dynasty' Season 3 Episode 10
Galyna Saltkovska in a still from 'The McBee Dynasty' Season 3 Episode 10 — (Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

Steven rejected that argument and told her that the brothers had already made their decision. Cole McBee then told Galyna that the family needed to cut ties and move forward without her. That comment changed the mood of the meeting. Galyna said she had treated the McBees like family after working with them for seven years. She then left the meeting, picked up a crowbar, and went outside to smash the windows of Steven’s truck before driving away.

Steven and his brothers were stunned by the damage, as she had gone too far and made it clear that their relationship had changed. Galyna's professional relationship with the McBees had come to an end. 

Galyna Saltkovska in a still from 'The McBee Dynasty' Season 3 Episode 10
Galyna Saltkovska in a still from 'The McBee Dynasty' Season 3 Episode 10 — (Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

Her connection with the McBees had never felt like a simple workplace arrangement. The history made the decision to remove her from the business harder to accept. Galyna entered the meeting expecting to help the brothers during another difficult period. Instead, she learned that they had already decided her future without her input.

The brothers also faced a difficult choice. Selling the car washes meant giving up a business that had become part of the family’s identity. Yet their financial concerns pushed them toward the sale. Her final act with the crowbar left little doubt about the depth of her anger. The damaged truck became the closing image of a relationship that had already begun to fracture inside the McBee family. All three seasons of 'The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys' are available to stream on Peacock

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Does JJ come back in Season 5 of ‘Outer Banks’? Here’s what we know
TV

Does JJ come back in Season 5 of ‘Outer Banks’? Here’s what we know

‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 ended with JJ Maybank’s demise, after which the upcoming season will feature the aftermath of his death.
52 minutes ago
Taylor Sheridan finally reveals fate of ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘6666’: ‘I would never...’
YELLOWSTONE

Taylor Sheridan finally reveals fate of ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘6666’: ‘I would never...’

Over the years, there have been several rumors about the ‘6666’ spinoff focusing on the legendary Four Sixes Ranch in Texas
2 hours ago
‘Tracker’ series star confirms fan-favorite character’s return: ‘He needs a favor...’
TV

‘Tracker’ series star confirms fan-favorite character’s return: ‘He needs a favor...’

‘Tracker’ will soon begin filming with a fan-favorite character, who shares a contentious relationship with Colton
3 hours ago
Fan-favorite ‘Bridgerton’ star reveals reduced role in Season 5 and why she’s happy about it
BRIDGERTON (2020)

Fan-favorite ‘Bridgerton’ star reveals reduced role in Season 5 and why she’s happy about it

Nicola Coughlan details she’s taking a step back from her role as Penelope Featherington in 'Bridgerton' Season 5
3 hours ago
Anya Taylor-Joy's ‘Lucky’ Season 2 could be on the cards after Apple TV+ finale
TV

Anya Taylor-Joy's ‘Lucky’ Season 2 could be on the cards after Apple TV+ finale

‘Lucky’, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, is based on a novel of the same name by Marissa Stapley, which is set to receive a sequel
5 hours ago
'2 Broke Girls' stars to reunite on the sets of 'Shifting Gears' Season 3
TV

'2 Broke Girls' stars to reunite on the sets of 'Shifting Gears' Season 3

'Shifting Gears' announces yet another reunion, but this time, an actor from Kat Dennings' past is set to make an appearance
7 hours ago
Florence Pugh’s ‘East of Eden’ finally sets Netflix release date and it's sooner than you think
TV

Florence Pugh’s ‘East of Eden’ finally sets Netflix release date and it's sooner than you think

Florence Pugh’s ‘East of Eden’ has a Netflix premiere date, and first-look images offer a glimpse of the upcoming seven-episode drama.
14 hours ago
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6 adds Oscar-winning star to its London murder mystery
TV

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6 adds Oscar-winning star to its London murder mystery

The actor appears in a surprise video as the Hulu mystery prepares to leave the US for the first time, with an insane cast.
15 hours ago
‘Doc’ Season 3 sets release date as trailer teases Amy and Ben’s secret-filled romance
TV

‘Doc’ Season 3 sets release date as trailer teases Amy and Ben’s secret-filled romance

Amy grows closer to Ben without remembering their shared past, leaving one secret poised to reshape their fresh start.
15 hours ago
‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 trailer reveals release date as fan-favorite character returns
TV

‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 trailer reveals release date as fan-favorite character returns

‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 trailer teases a deadly new threat and the shocking return of a character fans thought was gone for good.
17 hours ago