‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 trailer reveals release date as fan-favorite character returns

‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 trailer teases a deadly new threat and the shocking return of a character fans thought was gone for good.

‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 has a release date. The first trailer confirmed that the new season will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 16. Gary Oldman returns as Jackson Lamb. Jack Lowden is back as River Cartwright. Season 6 will see the Slough House team hunted by a pair of anonymous assassins. Several people linked to Lamb are being killed. Lamb orders them to use a safe house and avoid using their phones.

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in a still from 'Slow Horses' Season 6 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Apple TV)

Kristin Scott Thomas returns as Diana Taverner. The trailer also features Diana Taverner indulging in familiar banter with Lamb. Olivia Cooke returns as Sid Baker, a former MI5 operative who disappeared early in the series. The new footage confirms that she survived; she then appears in the final scene and meets River again.

Cooke’s return marks a major reveal for the series. The actress is now widely known for her role as Alicent Hightower in ‘House of the Dragon.’ ‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 is based on Mick Herron’s 2019 novel ‘Joe Country.’ The story follows Lamb and the Slough House team as they tackle another dangerous case. The returning cast includes Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish and Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho. Aimee-Ffion Edwards returns as Shirley Dander, and Tom Brooke plays J.K. Coe again.

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in a still from 'Slow Horses' Season 6 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Apple TV)

Rosalind Eleazar returns as Louisa Guy. Her character comes back after leaving Slough House. Hugo Weaving is back as Frank Harkness, River’s mercenary father. Season 6 also brings a new head writer. Gaby Chiappe serves as head writer after Will Smith left the series. Smith worked on the first five seasons, and now Ben Vanstone will lead the writing team for Season 7.

‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 will have six episodes, with one new episode released every Wednesday. The finale arrives on October 21, 2026. The trailer sets up a new threat for Slough House. It also brings back one of the show’s most wanted characters. Sid Baker’s return gives River and Lamb another mystery to solve.