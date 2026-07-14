Will ‘In The City’ return for Season 2? What we know as Bravo fans await the ‘Summer House’ spinoff reunion

‘In The City’ Season 1 featured familiar Bravo personalities including Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, and others

The first season of ‘In The City’ officially wrapped up on July 14, bringing an end to Bravo's ‘Summer House’ spinoff. After weeks of relationship drama and plenty of unforgettable confrontations, fans have already started asking the obvious question: Is another season on the way? At the moment, Bravo has not confirmed whether ‘In The City’ will be back for Season 2. While that may sound disappointing at first, there is no reason for viewers to assume the series has reached the end of the road. The network simply hasn't made an announcement yet, and considering where things currently stand, that isn't unusual. It is possible that rather than rushing into the renewal announcement, Bravo is turning its attention to the next chapter of the show's debut season: the reunion.

The network has already scheduled a two-part reunion special that will continue many of the conversations left unfinished during the finale. Part 1 is set to air on Tuesday, July 21, at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the second installment on July 28. Until those episodes air, it makes sense that any decision regarding another season would remain on hold. Bravo has already released the reunion teaser, and it suggests the biggest arguments are still to come. So, fans shouldn't read too much into the lack of renewal news. Networks often wait until after reunion specials to reveal whether another installment has been ordered. Ratings, audience engagement, and overall response are all factors that can influence those decisions.

A still of Amanda Batula from 'In The City' Season 1 Episode 6 (Image Source: Bravo | In The City)

Because the reunion has yet to air, Bravo still has a couple of weeks of programming left. Announcing a renewal before Season 1 completely ends would shift attention away from the current season, something networks generally avoid. Meanwhile, Season 1 introduced viewers to familiar Bravo personalities and several newcomers. Returning ‘Summer House’ stars Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, and Danielle Olivera helped anchor the series, while Eoin Heavey, Andrea Denver, Lexi Sundin, Nick Barber, Yvonne Najor, Georgina Ferzil, Whitney Fransway, Kenny Martin, Gavin Moseley, and Katie Arundel rounded out the cast. Of course, because Season 2 has not been officially ordered, there is no confirmed cast list for another installment yet.

Stills of Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard from 'In The City' Season 1 Episode 7 (Image Source: Bravo | In The City)

That means it remains unclear which current cast members may return, whether new personalities will join the group, or if any familiar faces from other Bravo shows will make appearances. For now, everything surrounding a second season remains uncertain. As a result, fans may need to be patient before receiving official news about the show's future. The update could arrive sometime after the reunion concludes, once executives have had an opportunity to review the season's overall performance. For now, fans can expect the next two weeks to center on reunion drama rather than renewal headlines. Once those episodes have aired, Bravo will likely be in a better position to decide whether the cast will reunite for another season or whether ‘In The City’ was intended to be a one-season experiment.