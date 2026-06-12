‘RHOC’ Season 20 finally sets premiere date at Bravo as trailer teases explosive feud

With OG cast members returning for the upcoming season, fans witnessed explosive conversations and international trips involving the housewives.

Bravo dropped a sneak peek for the highly anticipated ‘RHOC’ Season 20. The milestone season will feature the return of Vicki Gunvalson from the debut season, along with many returning cast members. This includes Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Jennifer Pedranti. Additionally, fans will also witness a newcomer joining the ‘RHOC’ Season 20 cast, Carmella Garcia. Long-time fans might remember her as Jennifer’s friend, who is a realtor, WWE wrestler, and former Playboy Playmate of the Year. With the latest trailer, fans already witnessed heated exchanges involving multiple cast members.

A still from ‘RHOC’ Season 20 trailer featuring Vicki Gunvalson (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Earlier on June 11, Bravo’s official announcement revealed that fans can expect to see the cast members “band together to face their challenges head on, testing long-standing friendships while navigating the demands of family life.” The ‘RHOC’ Season 20 trailer opens with several original cast members returning to celebrate the milestone season. This included Jo de la Rosa, Jeana Keough, Kimberly Bryant, Lauri Peterson, and more. Along with them, additional former cast members, Lizzie Rovsek (from Season 9) and Elizabeth Vargas (from Season 15), were also seen in the trailer. In a confession, returning housewife Vicki noted, “It feels so good to be back with my orange.” She added, “And trust me, we’re not done.” Soon, tension rose as she noted she didn’t like the “new girls.”

A still from ‘RHOC’ Season 20 trailer featuring Tamra Judge (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

She was referring to the newly joined housewife, Carmella. In response to Vicki’s comments about Carmella being a “new girl,” she noted that Vicki was “new too, this year.” The heated exchange didn’t end there as Vicki clapped back, “I started this franchise.” Listening to that, Carmella told her, “Everything has an expiration.” Elsewhere in the trailer, Tamra Judge could be seen cheering to the Bravo show’s monumental season, stating that it had been, “20 of Housewives, baby!” Viewers also saw Lynne Curtin, Peggy Tanous, Lizzie Rovsek, and Tammy Knickerbocker wearing their bedazzled halter tops from the show’s initial days. Further, the trailer featured Gina noting, “We’re still doing our thing after 20 years.”

A still from ‘RHOC’ Season 20 trailer featuring Heather Dubrow (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Fellow housewife Shannon Beador talked about how she had changed over the years, “I’m a completely different person than when I started.” She was referring to Season 9. Jennifer Pedranti asked Emily Simpson about her and Shane Simpson’s married life, “Are you and Shane okay? You seem like you’re at your end.” Emily’s response was, “I don’t know, maybe.” The trailer also revealed cast members traveling cross-country and enjoying various adventures. They explored Las Vegas, Nevada, and the Grand Canyon, before the group heads to Japan. Bravo will premiere ‘RHOC’ Season 20 on Thursday, July 9 at 8 p.m.