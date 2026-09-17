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‘Neagley’ Season 2 gets hopeful update after that emotional ending

‘Neagley,’ starring Maria Sten, released all its eight episodes on Prime Video on September 16
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) from 'Neagley' — (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)
A still of Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) from 'Neagley' — (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)

Jack Reacher's former protégé got her moment in the spotlight in the recently released spin-off titled 'Neagley.' All eight episodes were released on Prime Video on September 16. Each installment made fans fall more in love with the investigator. At the end, Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) buys York Investigations and hires some friends she found along the way. This move suggests the team is keeping doors open for a new season. Prime Video has not confirmed anything, but co-creator Nicholas Wootton already has plans. In his interview with Collider, Wootton shared that moving forward, the show will focus on Frances' found family. 

Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten in a still from 'Neagley' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @primevideo)
Reacher and Frances in a still from 'Neagley' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @primevideo)

During the season, Frances befriends Detective Hudson Riley (Greyston Holt), street-smart Keno (Jasper Jones), and Renee Birdwhistle (Adeline Rudolph). "Neagley begins the story with these people where all she wants to do is ditch them. She's like, 'All I want to do is not talk to any one of these people,' and they just keep forcing their way into this case and her life. It's very thematic to her entire world. All she wants to do is keep people at arm's distance, and they are just burrowing their way in. I love that stuff, and I love where it goes, going forward. Ultimately, they become her built family. That would obviously continue into Season 2, should we be so lucky," Wootton explained.

A still of Maria Sten as Frances Neagley from 'Neagley' (Image Source: Instagram | @primevideo)
A still of Frances from 'Neagley' (Image Source: Instagram | @primevideo)

The sophomore season of the spin-off will also delve into the newly introduced characters and further expand on Frances' condition. "We'd see that reverberate into even more intimate personal relationships. We're very hopeful and excited for Season 2," added Wootton. He specifically mentioned Renee's quest for her brother as a future storyline. "We'd totally go into it in Season 2. There's a big twist in there and a whole thing. It's a really fun story for Renee, and Keno is tied into it as well because he's helping her find him, and it's the discovery of who he is. We have a whole storyline for it. We have it all figured out. It’s all written," he shared. 

A still of Frances in 'Neagley'
A still of Frances in 'Neagley' — (Image Source: Prime Video)

The co-creator also shared what they will not be doing in the upcoming season. He shared that the show will continue to focus only on this team of four. "Right now, we really like the main team at four people. Going forward, there are definitely more elements that come into the second season as we're designing it. They have a tough path, those new people. The core four are what we're really developing," Wootton added. The season revolved around Frances returning to Chicago to investigate the death of her childhood best friend, Tommy Crane (Jhaleil Swaby). The team eventually figures out that Tommy's death is connected to illegal operations related to a drug called Tranqlara.  Apart from the murder investigation, the season also focused on Frances' personal struggles. She discovered the heartbreaking cause of her haphephobia (touch phobia), but before she could reconcile with her father, he passed away. 

A still of Riley and Frances from 'Neagley'
A still of Riley and Frances from 'Neagley' — (Image Source: Prime Video | Sabrina Lantos)

Eventually, Frances and others save Echo Canyon residents who were being used as guinea pigs for the drug, and also avenge Tommy's death. She also takes a massive step forward in her healing journey when she shakes Reacher's hand for the first time at her father's funeral. Sten and the team were sure this big moment must happen with Reacher. Riley also confesses her feelings for Frances, but she turns him down, saying she is not ready. The freshman season ended with an emotional conclusion, leaving room for much more in the future. No viewership data has been published yet, but considering the massive success of 'Reacher,' it should not be an issue. All episodes of 'Neagley' are currently streaming on Prime Video.

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