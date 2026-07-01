Will there be ‘Elle’ Season 2? Prime Video’s ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel ends with Elle Woods' tough decision

Elle's life takes a major turn in Season 1 when she is informed that her family is moving to Seattle

'Elle' recently released all its episodes on Amazon Prime Video, and it is safe to say fans are hooked. The 'Legally Blonde' prequel, which has already been renewed for Season 2, focuses on how the Elle Woods that fans loved in the iconic movie came to be. Elle's life takes a major turn when she is informed on the evening of her 16th birthday that her family is moving to Seattle. In her new school, the social order and practices are all markedly different from those in Los Angeles. Her Seattle classmates are all rebels wearing grungy flannels and do not care much for Elle's bubbliness or fashion sense. These differences ultimately put Elle (Lexi Minetree) at the bottom of the social hierarchy.

A still of Elle in 'Elle' (Image Source: Prime Video | Photo by Gabrielle Policano)

Elle goes through several humiliation rituals but makes life tougher for herself by getting off on the wrong foot with Rainier West's most popular girl, Kimberly (Chandler Kinney). The fashionista slowly but steadily finds her footing as she raises money for the school’s underpaid support staff, campaigns to save Donna's job, and investigates a huge embezzlement scheme masterminded by Principal Anderson (Matt Oberg). Elle also embarks on a romantic journey with Dustin (Zac Looker), a stoner-skateboarder activist, and nice-guy Miles (Jacob Moskovitz). Her friendship with Liz (Gabrielle Policano), a musician, also becomes a focus of the show.

A still from 'Elle' (Image Source: Prime Video | Photo by Kimberley French)

Elle's different pursuits drive a wedge between her and her new acquaintances. After realizing how self-absorbed she had become over the course of the season, Elle decides to apologize to everyone. Some accept her apology, while others refuse it. Just when everything seems hopeless, Elle receives a lifeline. Her mother Eva (June Diane Raphael) secures an internship at Cosmopolitan for her. Not only does the internship align with her interest in fashion, but it will also take her back to LA, where her friends are. Surprisingly, the choice is difficult for her. Unbeknownst to her, Seattle has changed her in a lot of ways. She loves the optimism LA gave her, but does not want to let go of the sense of responsibility Seattle instilled in her.

A still from 'Elle' (Image Source: Prime Video | Photo by Jessica Brooks)

The leading lady eventually chooses Los Angeles, but through her actions, she makes it clear that she has not rejected Seattle's teachings. Elle faces the consequences of her actions before going to LA. She takes accountability for her mistakes, rather than just escaping. Elle ultimately does not change herself, but grows as a result of her experiences in Seattle. The sophomore installment will focus on Elle's transformed self. It will also likely shed light on the many loose ends that Elle leaves behind in Seattle, such as her romances with Dustin and Miles, and an interesting dynamic with Kimberly.