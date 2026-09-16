Netflix’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ sets release date as 'Slow Horses' star enters Austen’s world

Netflix unveils a fresh look at the Bennet family and their suitors as Jane Austen’s romance returns in a six-part series.

Netflix is bringing Jane Austen’s 'Pride and Prejudice' back to the screen, with Emma Corrin and 'Slow Horses' star Jack Lowden stepping into the roles of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. The streamer has confirmed the premiere date for its six-part adaptation and released new images of the cast in character. The photographs offer a first look at the Bennet sisters and several other characters in the story as the announcement comes months after Netflix unveiled a teaser for the series.

'Pride and Prejudice' will premiere on December 3. Writer Dolly Alderton announced the date at the Jane Austen Festival in Bath. The photographs show Corrin as Elizabeth and Lowden as Darcy, while another brings Corrin together with Freya Mavor, who plays Elizabeth's older sister, Jane. Daryl McCormack also appears as Mr. Bingley, Darcy's friend and Jane's love interest.

Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy in Netflix's 'Pride and Prejudice' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Justin Downing)

The series follows the Bennet sisters as they navigate relationships, marriage, and the expectations of their society. The official logline states, "When wealthy bachelors arrive in their neighborhood, the five Bennet sisters must navigate love, family, and society’s expectations to secure their futures. Jane (Freya Mavor) falls for the charming Mr. Bingley (Daryl McCormack), while Elizabeth (Corrin) clashes with Bingley’s proud friend Mr. Darcy (Lowden). Unexpected encounters and family scandals force Elizabeth to reconsider her feelings and discover the true nature of love."

The new photographs also introduce the rest of the Bennet household, with Olivia Colman playing Mrs. Bennet and Rufus Sewell portraying Mr. Bennet. Rhea Norwood takes on the role of Lydia Bennet, while Hollie Avery plays Kitty and Hopey Parish makes her screen debut as Mary. Louis Partridge joins the cast as Mr. Wickham, with Jamie Demetriou playing Mr. Collins and Fiona Shaw portraying Lady Catherine de Bourgh. Siena Kelly also stars as Caroline Bingley, alongside Anjana Vasan and Sebastian Armesto as Mrs. and Mr. Gardiner.

The Bennet ladies in a still from Netflix's 'Pride and Prejudice' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Ludovic Robert)

Alderton, the author of 'Everything I Know About Love,' has written the adaptation, with 'Heartstopper' director Euros Lyn directing all six episodes. Corrin also serves as an executive producer alongside Alderton, Lyn and the team at Lookout Point. Speaking to Netflix, Corrin described playing Elizabeth Bennet as "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

She added, “To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honor. I can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again.”

The upcoming series follows several screen adaptations of Austen's novel, including the 2005 film starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. Netflix has yet to announce whether all six episodes will be released at once or on a weekly schedule.