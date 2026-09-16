MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Netflix’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ sets release date as 'Slow Horses' star enters Austen’s world

Netflix unveils a fresh look at the Bennet family and their suitors as Jane Austen’s romance returns in a six-part series.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet in Netflix's 'Pride and Prejudice' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Justin Downing)
Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet in Netflix's 'Pride and Prejudice' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Justin Downing)

Netflix is bringing Jane Austen’s 'Pride and Prejudice' back to the screen, with Emma Corrin and 'Slow Horses' star Jack Lowden stepping into the roles of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. The streamer has confirmed the premiere date for its six-part adaptation and released new images of the cast in character. The photographs offer a first look at the Bennet sisters and several other characters in the story as the announcement comes months after Netflix unveiled a teaser for the series.

'Pride and Prejudice' will premiere on December 3. Writer Dolly Alderton announced the date at the Jane Austen Festival in Bath. The photographs show Corrin as Elizabeth and Lowden as Darcy, while another brings Corrin together with Freya Mavor, who plays Elizabeth's older sister, Jane. Daryl McCormack also appears as Mr. Bingley, Darcy's friend and Jane's love interest.

Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy in Netflix's 'Pride and Prejudice' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Justin Downing)
Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy in Netflix's 'Pride and Prejudice' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Justin Downing)

The series follows the Bennet sisters as they navigate relationships, marriage, and the expectations of their society. The official logline states, "When wealthy bachelors arrive in their neighborhood, the five Bennet sisters must navigate love, family, and society’s expectations to secure their futures. Jane (Freya Mavor) falls for the charming Mr. Bingley (Daryl McCormack), while Elizabeth (Corrin) clashes with Bingley’s proud friend Mr. Darcy (Lowden). Unexpected encounters and family scandals force Elizabeth to reconsider her feelings and discover the true nature of love." 

The new photographs also introduce the rest of the Bennet household, with Olivia Colman playing Mrs. Bennet and Rufus Sewell portraying Mr. Bennet. Rhea Norwood takes on the role of Lydia Bennet, while Hollie Avery plays Kitty and Hopey Parish makes her screen debut as Mary. Louis Partridge joins the cast as Mr. Wickham, with Jamie Demetriou playing Mr. Collins and Fiona Shaw portraying Lady Catherine de Bourgh. Siena Kelly also stars as Caroline Bingley, alongside Anjana Vasan and Sebastian Armesto as Mrs. and Mr. Gardiner.

The Bennet family in a still from Netflix's 'Pride and Prejudice' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Ludovic Robert)
The Bennet ladies in a still from Netflix's 'Pride and Prejudice' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Ludovic Robert)

Alderton, the author of 'Everything I Know About Love,' has written the adaptation, with 'Heartstopper' director Euros Lyn directing all six episodes. Corrin also serves as an executive producer alongside Alderton, Lyn and the team at Lookout Point. Speaking to Netflix, Corrin described playing Elizabeth Bennet as "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

She added, “To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honor. I can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again.”

The upcoming series follows several screen adaptations of Austen's novel, including the 2005 film starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. Netflix has yet to announce whether all six episodes will be released at once or on a weekly schedule.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘MobLand’ Season 3 gets major filming update from Pierce Brosnan
TV

‘MobLand’ Season 3 gets major filming update from Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan confirms major ‘MobLand’ Season 3 update, with the cast still unaware of where the story will take Harrigan next.
3 hours ago
When does ‘South Park’ Season 29 come out? Release date, time, episode schedule and more
TV

When does ‘South Park’ Season 29 come out? Release date, time, episode schedule and more

E-bikes take over 'South Park' as Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny return for Season 29, now rebranded as 'South America.'
3 hours ago
‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 episode 1 recap: Fan-favorite character returns as assassins strike
TV

‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 episode 1 recap: Fan-favorite character returns as assassins strike

A deadly attack, a funeral, and an unexpected reunion leave Slough House facing new threats as Season 6 drops a dramatic opener.
4 hours ago
Will there be ‘Reacher’ Season 5? Alan Ritchson’s show has a brutal ending
TV

Will there be ‘Reacher’ Season 5? Alan Ritchson’s show has a brutal ending

‘Reacher’ Season 4 finale puts Jack Reacher against his biggest challenge yet
12 hours ago
Are R.J. and Emi still together? 'R.J. Decker' Season 2 Episode 1 reveals status of fan-favorite couple
TV

Are R.J. and Emi still together? 'R.J. Decker' Season 2 Episode 1 reveals status of fan-favorite couple

'R.J. Decker' Season 2 starring Scott Speedman will air new episodes every Tuesday only on ABC
13 hours ago
Netflix’s ‘The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey’ gets release date as Melissa McCarthy leads star-studded true-crime series
TV

Netflix’s ‘The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey’ gets release date as Melissa McCarthy leads star-studded true-crime series

The limited series based on the infamous 1996 unsolved murder will feature McCarthy as one of two leads.
13 hours ago
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 boss teases major shakeup after two cast exits: ‘It will not be an easy...’
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 boss teases major shakeup after two cast exits: ‘It will not be an easy...’

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 will premiere with more drama and tension on October 15
16 hours ago
Justin Hartley teases ‘Tracker’ Season 4’s biggest mystery yet involving Colter’s past
TV

Justin Hartley teases ‘Tracker’ Season 4’s biggest mystery yet involving Colter’s past

Justin Hartley teases a major reunion in ‘Tracker’ Season 4 as he faces a dangerous case and a secret tied to Colter’s past.
23 hours ago
‘Slow Horses’ gets exciting Season 8 update after Emmy win
TV

‘Slow Horses’ gets exciting Season 8 update after Emmy win

After a prestigious Emmy win, 'Slow Horses' received an exciting update on its future, a day before the Season 6 release.
1 day ago
‘The Pitt’ Season 3 team teases even more dramatic chapter after major Emmy win
TV

‘The Pitt’ Season 3 team teases even more dramatic chapter after major Emmy win

'The Pitt' Season 3 is currently in production and will return sometime in January 2027
1 day ago