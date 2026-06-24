Who is Rubén Roldán Bustos? ‘AGT’ 21 hopeful earns Golden Buzzer after performing without his prosthetic leg

The 'AGT' contestant impressed the judges with his parkour skills and became one of the highlights of the night

'America's Got Talent' Season 21 returned with a new line-up of contestants on Tuesday, June 23. The fourth night of the audition rounds featured plenty of amazing performances and included two Golden Buzzers from Mel B and Simon Cowell. One of the buzzers went to the Spanish contestant Rubén Roldán Bustos. He delivered the night's most jaw-dropping performance, which is bound to go down in the show's history.

Rubén is 23 years old, and he traveled from Spain to perform on the 'AGT' stage. His dream is to "inspire people and travel around the world doing parkour." His friend and translator told viewers at home that Rubén's act will "prove that the limits are in our minds" and teased that "he’s gonna break those limits on the stage." After introducing himself to the judges, Rubén stepped outside the Pasadena Civic Auditorium to begin his act. He tore off the bottom half of his pants to reveal his prosthetic leg and then proceeded to detach the same, leaving everyone stunned.

A still of Rubén during his performance on 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

The young man from Málaga performed an incredible parkour routine for the next two minutes as he leapt off handrails with incredible energy and precision. He then rode a bike back to the stage and jumped off bars and vertical structures as he continued demonstrating his gymnastics skills with one leg. He even performed a handstand as the audience cheered him on. He received a standing ovation from all the judges and roaring applause from the crowd. After his performance, Rubén revealed that he grew up in the countryside and lost his leg in a childhood accident involving a tractor.

A still of Rubén with his friend and Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

Sofia Vergara called his stunts "amazing and spectacular." Simon, who watched the entire performance in disbelief, said that Rubén's act was "bloody fantastic." He went on to heap praises on the young man, saying, "I have so much respect for your talent and your courage." The former 'American Idol' judge was so moved by the act that he used his second and last Golden Buzzer on him. Rubén leapt into his friend's arms as golden confetti rained all around them. Simon then walked onto the stage to hug Rubén and even congratulated him backstage. He told him he was blown away by his performance. Rubén has now progressed to the Live Shows, and fans can't wait to see what he brings to the table next. The next round of auditions will air on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.