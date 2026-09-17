‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 adds ‘Succession’ and ‘The Last of Us’ stars to cast

Season 2 of the hit hockey drama ‘Heated Rivalry’ expands its cast with six new stars as the series prepares for its spring 2027 return

‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 has added six actors to its cast, including stars from ‘Succession’ and ‘The Last of Us.’ Brendan Morgan will play Zane Boodram, while David Tomlinson will portray Cody Kent, known as Dallas Kent in Rachel Reid’s books. Gerry Dee has joined as Coach Cooper, and Michelle Mylett will play Lisa. Lauren Chan will portray Gen, while Nick Stahl will play Curtis Barrett. The new cast members bring credits from several well-known television shows and films. Morgan is known for his work in ‘Succession,’ while Tomlinson appeared in ‘The Last of Us.’ Dee is best known for creating and starring in the Canadian sitcom ‘Mr. D.’ Mylett has played a leading role in ‘Letterkenny’ and also appeared in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ Chan is known for her work as a writer, model, and television personality, while Stahl has appeared in projects including ‘Fellow Travelers’ and ‘Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.’

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams in 'Heated Rivalry' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @cravecanada)

Several of the actors have previously worked with creator Jacob Tierney. Tierney directed Dee in ‘Mr. D’ and worked with Mylett on ‘Letterkenny.’ He also directed Stahl in the 2003 film ‘Twist.’ ‘Heated Rivalry’ is based on Rachel Reid’s ‘Game Changers’ book series. Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie will return as hockey rivals Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, respectively. Justice Smith, Charlie Gillespie, Daniel Diemer, Shaheen Jafargholi, Robert Naylor, Sophie Nelisse, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Edvin Ryding, Francois Arnaud and Christina Chang will also return. Dylan Walsh, Robbie G.K., Callan Potter, Benjamin Roy, Kamilla Kowal, Emily Hampshire, Sabrina Jalees, Priyanka, Kevin Zegers, Paul Gross and Milla Jovovich are also part of the Season 2 cast.

Still of Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov and Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander from ‘Heated Rivalry’ (Cover Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

Season 1 ended with Shane and Ilya finally confronting their relationship after years of keeping it private. Their secret romance had survived the pressures of professional hockey, but the finale left them facing the possibility of being more open about their lives together. The ending also set up new challenges for them as they continued to balance their careers, personal lives, and growing feelings for each other. The series will return in spring 2027 on HBO Max. Tierney writes, directs, and executive produces the series. Brendan Brady and Jayme Alter Wilson serve as executive producers, while Lori Fischburg and Liane Cunje are producers. Reid serves as a consulting producer. Mike Goldbach joins Tierney as a co-writer for Season 2. Accent Aigu Entertainment produces the series with Crave, while Sphere Abacus handles international distribution.