‘Marshals’ Season 2 brings back ‘Yellowstone’ fan favorite as Texas storyline expands

A familiar 'Yellowstone' face returns to 'Marshals' Season 2 as Kayce's family faces trouble in Texas.

The Dutton family’s story is bringing another familiar face back to Montana. 'Marshals' Season 2 will reunite Luke Grimes with one of his former 'Yellowstone' costars, who is joining the CBS spinoff in a recurring role. The casting announcement comes as Kayce Dutton faces trouble involving his son Tate and a trip to Texas.

CBS confirmed on September 16 that Jefferson White will reprise his role as Jimmy Hurdstrom, with a first-look image offering a glimpse of his return. White played Jimmy throughout 'Yellowstone', where the character went from a troubled ranch hand to a cowboy who eventually found his place in Texas. His return also brings him back into the same series as Grimes, who stars as Kayce.

White shared his excitement about returning to the franchise in a statement published by People, "I'm thrilled to dive into the world of Marshals and continue exploring the American West," he said. "The cast and crew are stacked full of my favorite actors and filmmakers, and I'm honored to join them." He added, "Jimmy and I have been through a lot together, and I can't wait to see what's next for us."

Jimmy's history in Texas could become relevant as 'Marshals' expands its story beyond Montana. Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) finds himself in trouble after traveling to Texas for a bass-fishing trip with Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey). Weaver is a Wall Street trader-turned-rancher who has been attempting to buy the Dutton family's East Camp property. Jimmy's connection to Texas dates back to his time at the 6666 Ranch, where he worked under Travis Wheatley played by Taylor Sheridan.

Jefferson White as Jimmy in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount)

However, Jimmy's return won't be limited to Texas. Speaking at a CBS press event, showrunner Spencer Hudnut confirmed that the character will also head back to Montana. "Jimmy is coming to east camp, he's coming to Montana," Hudnut said. "We have such a great roster of actors, it's great to add to that." The circumstances surrounding Jimmy's involvement in Kayce's storyline have not yet been revealed.

Jimmy isn't the only 'Yellowstone' character continuing his story in the spinoff. Gil Birmingham and Mo Brings Plenty also reprise their roles as Thomas Rainwater and Mo, respectively. Meanwhile, 'Marshals' Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, October 4, at 8.30 pm ET on CBS, with the series also available to stream on Paramount+.