Will there be ‘Reacher’ Season 5? Alan Ritchson’s show has a brutal ending

‘Reacher’ Season 4 finale puts Jack Reacher against his biggest challenge yet

'Reacher' just aired its highly anticipated Season 4 finale, Episode 8 titled 'Cut.' It was action-packed and kept the audience on the edge of their seats. This may be 'Reacher's' most thrilling chapter, but it is not the end of the road for the titular military veteran. He will return with another season based on Lee Child's novel, 'Make Me.' According to Deadline, the show received an early renewal from Prime Video due to its continued success and global appeal. "From Lee Child's globally beloved novels to its standout on-screen adaptation, 'Reacher' has evolved into a true powerhouse franchise," said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios.

A still of Lila from 'Reacher' (Image Source: Prime Video)

"The series' ability to combine high-octane action with compelling character storytelling continues to resonate with tens of millions of viewers around the world. We're excited to move forward with a fifth season ahead of Season Four's debut and to build on this incredible momentum." Alan Ritchson is also set to appear as Jack Reacher in 'Neagley,' the drama's first spin-off set to premiere on September 16. In the explosive episode, John Sampson (Marc Blucas) is quickly revealed to be dead after sacrificing himself to stop the suicide bomber at his event. Lila (Agnez Mo) and Amisha (Anggun) now need another way to prove to their prospective buyers that the chemical weapon works.

Jack (Alan Ritchson) is immediately suspected of Sampson's murder and quickly escapes with Tamara (Sydelle Noel) and Jacob (Christopher Marquette) in a stolen car. They seek refuge in Plum's loft. Plum (Kevin Weisman), on the other hand, informs Docherty that the suicide bomber was Tomas Waberi. Docherty (Kevin Corrigan) uses this intel to pin down Lila and Amisha's lair. The group suspects the duo plans to escape with their accomplices on a plane. Jack later deduces that the Hoths plan to take over the one place the police would not look into for their operations: the abandoned restaurant.

A still from 'Reacher' (Image Source: Prime Video)

Jack, Tamara, and Jacob break into the restaurant to secure the toxin. Jack planned to distract the assailants upstairs, while Tamara and Jacob carried on a shootout in the lab. Everything was going according to the plan. Jack was dominating the proceedings with his physical prowess. However, things went awry when Amisha ordered a goon to take the remaining toxin and release it in a packed nightclub. Tamara and Jacob chased after the goon, while Jack was left alone to fight the dangerous Hoths. The fight is not easy. It is a two-on-one knife attack where Amisha and Lila deliver brutal blows to Jack using their commendable skills. At one point, Jack becomes close to unconsciousness due to blood loss. Just when everything seemed lost, Jack gathered his strength and threw Amisha out of the window. Then he chased after Lila throughout the building.

A still of Jack and Lila from 'Reacher' (Image Source: Prime Video)

Their final face-off happens in the lab, where he kills her by force-feeding her some of the toxin. He stumbles out of the building when Amisha, having survived the fall, appears in front of him. She first kills the one-eared CIA agent present at the spot, and then moves towards Jack. Tamara and Jacob save the day by stopping Amisha. The duo had stopped the goon by shooting him in the head they were following earlier. Jack decides against killing Amisha and instead arrests her. He later wakes up in a hospital, where he is informed that due to Espeth's efforts, he wouldn't be charged for any crime in this investigation. Jack gives the flash drive to Plum and the cat. Tamara is awarded the Medal of Valor and appears to be romantically involved with Jacob, who is last seen scattering Anna's and Ben's ashes. Jack is seen back at the subway where it all started. He has a brief vision of Anna, but it is replaced by a homeless lady, with whom he shares his sandwich. All episodes of 'Reacher' are currently streaming on Prime Video.