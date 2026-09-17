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Why did Josh, Nelson, and Leo leave ‘The Challenge’? Season 42 Episode 8 elimination explained

‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 8 came with an unexpected twist as the host announced that three contestants were removed from the series
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 28 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 8 featuring the remaining contestants' reaction to Josh, Nelson, and Leo's removal from the show (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)
A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 8 featuring the remaining contestants' reaction to Josh, Nelson, and Leo's removal from the show (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)

The recently released ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 8 featured an unexpected turn of events. It began with host TJ Lavin arriving at the house. The remaining participants sat down while he addressed them, “You know it's never good when I show up to the house.” He added, “Leo, Nelson, and Josh…all broke the code of conduct of ‘The Challenge.’ So, they’re all gone….Which means the Grey Team…you guys have some work ahead of you.” Everyone was shocked to hear about the three contestants’ removal from the competition show. The host added that both teams, Blue and Gray, had three participants each, while Team Orange had 7 contestants. He added that both teams needed new captains and that it was going to be “real tough.”

A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 8 featuring the host (Image Source: Paramount+)
A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 8 featuring the remaining contestants gathered around during the announcement (Image Source: Paramount+)

The host didn’t reveal more about what happened or how things unfolded that led to Josh, Nelson, and Leo’s exit. However, a Challenge spoiler account, GamerVev, shared an update on April 14, 2026, about what allegedly happened. The “Elimination Spoiler” shared by the account noted, “Cory was DQ’d due to a family emergency involving his youngest daughter.” Fans witnessed this in last week’s Episode 7, after which Cory decided to leave the game voluntarily. Further, the spoiler added, “Leo was DQ’d for using the N-word during a game with Nelson, and Josh was also DQ’d for repeating it.” So, according to that, all three contestants were removed after the three used the N-word.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 8 featuring the host (Image Source: Paramount+)
A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 8 featuring the host (Image Source: Paramount+)

Notably, the spoiler continues and shares what allegedly happened: “Nelson confronted Josh, walked away, then later returned to the kitchen where items ended up being broken.” However, it clarifies that despite “items ended up being broken,” there was “no physical fight” among any of the contestants. “Nelson was primarily upset over the language used,” it continued. So after confronting Josh, Nelson walked away. But later he returned, and there was damage inside the kitchen.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 8 featuring the host (Image Source: Paramount+)
A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 8 featuring the remaining contestants in each team (Image Source: Paramount+)

The spoiler further revealed, “Production removed Nelson to a hotel, and ultimately disqualified him for the damage in the kitchen.” So, while Josh and Leo were disqualified for their separate issues, Nelson was disqualified because of the damage he caused in the kitchen after repeating the N-word. “Josh was also DQ’d (understandably for saying the word), and Leo was disqualified as well for saying it earlier,” the spoiler concluded. As a result, all three participants, Josh, Nelson, and Leo, have been removed from the competition.

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