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Netflix’s ‘The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey’ gets release date as Melissa McCarthy leads star-studded true-crime series

The limited series based on the infamous 1996 unsolved murder will feature McCarthy as one of two leads.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 17 MINUTES AGO
A still of Clive Owen as John Bennett Ramsey and Melissa McCarthy as Patsy Ramsey in ‘The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey’ (Cover Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Chris Large)
A still of Clive Owen as John Bennett Ramsey and Melissa McCarthy as Patsy Ramsey in ‘The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey’ (Cover Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Chris Large)

Netflix’s highly anticipated limited series, ‘The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey’, is all set to premiere on December 10, 2026, on the streamer. It will feature two-time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy. She will play Patsy Ramsey. She will be joined by Emmy and Academy Award nominee Clive Owen as John Ramsey. The two will play leads in the infamous cast that shook the nation in 1996. The official logline for the limited series reads, “The series centers on one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history, and the devastating personal and public reckoning that followed the death of JonBenét Ramsey on Christmas night in 1996.”

Still
A still featuring JonBenét Ramsey from Netflix docuseries ‘Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey’ (Image Source: Netflix) 

The much-awaited limited series will focus on the unsolved case of JonBenét, who was murdered on Christmas night in 1996. The six-year-old was murdered in the basement and later found at her family home in Boulder, Colorado. Since then, it turned into a “national media frenzy,” and as Netflix describes, “nearly 30 years — and more than 21,016 tips, letters, and emails later — the killer has not been found.” ​Additional cast members include Emily Mitchell (as JonBenét Ramsey), Garrett Hedlund (as Det. Steve Thomas), Alison Pill (as Det. Linda Arndt), Shea Whigham (as Alex Hunter), Owen Teague (as Shane Edwards), Clifton Collins Jr. (as Det. Tom Trujillo), Angus Caldwell (as Burke Ramsey), and Jaime Ray Newman (as Amelia Hunt). 

For recurring cast members, the Netflix limited series will feature Rory Cochrane, Chris Bauer, Will Patton, Jeremy Bobb, John Billingsley, Josh Stamberg, along with Margo Martindale and Tzi Ma as guest stars. Notably, there’s also a 2024 true-crime docuseries, ‘Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey,’ from Netflix. The series’ executive producers (EP) include Richard LaGravenese. Fans might know him from ‘Behind the Candelabra’, ‘Freedom Writers’, ‘A Family Affair,’ and more. He will also serve as the showrunner. Additional EPs for the limited series include David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin (for 101 Studios), Melissa McCarthy, and Anne Sewitsky. With that, Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach co-write the series. The two also serve as EPs.

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