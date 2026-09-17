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‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 finally gets release window but fans have another long wait ahead

The much-awaited ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 takes place during the Cannes Film Festival
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 6 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)
A still from ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)

White Lotus’ Season 4 finally has a release window. HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys dropped a few hints about the series’ fourth chapter during the network’s Emmys after-party this week, telling Deadline that it’s set to arrive in the “first half of 2027.” Bloys did not provide many additional details, but confirmed that Mike White’s new chapter contains “a few nice surprises.” He added, “Mike is the best, I love working with him, and I can’t wait for you to see what he’s been working on with this cast. There are always breakout characters, breakout stories. We are lucky to have Mike doing White Lotus for us.”

The new chapter leaves the beach resort plan behind for a busier experience. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 takes place during the Cannes Film Festival, capturing the weeklong frenzy at a luxury property on the French Riviera rather than focusing on a secluded resort. HBO announced the French setting last year and has been filming across Saint-Tropez, Cannes, Monaco and Paris since April. Meanwhile, the cast saw a few major shake-ups with Helena Bonham Carter exiting the show. Laura Dern then joined the project days later in an entirely new role and reunited with White after working with him on ‘Enlightened’ and ‘Year of the Dog.’ 

A still from ‘White Lotus’ Season 3 (Image Source: Prime Video)
A still from ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 (Image Source: Prime Video)

It has not yet been confirmed whether any recognizable faces will return for the upcoming season. ‘The White Lotus’ has rarely brought back its main characters for a second season, although Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) resurfaced in Season 3 after her debut in Season 1. A familiar face could therefore still appear in the new season. The show’s third season was released about 14 months after the end of the second, and the fourth installment seems to be following the same schedule. Production is set to continue until October, after which HBO may announce a release date.

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