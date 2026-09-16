MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘NCIS: New York’ confirms first crossover as fan-favorite reunites with LL Cool J

Sam Hanna's return to New York brings a familiar face from the 'NCIS' universe, with more crossovers on the horizon.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
LL Cool J as Sam Hanna in a still from the 'NCIS: New York' trailer (Cover Image Source: CBS)
LL Cool J as Sam Hanna in a still from the 'NCIS: New York' trailer (Cover Image Source: CBS)

'NCIS: New York' is bringing a familiar face into Sam Hanna's latest assignment before the spinoff has even premiered. The CBS series, which debuts October 6, has confirmed its first crossover appearance with the flagship 'NCIS,' setting up a reunion between LL Cool J's character and someone he has worked with before. The appearance comes as Sam returns to his hometown for a new mission. According to the show's creative team, this may not be the last time viewers see a familiar face from the franchise.

Brian Dietzen will reprise his role as Dr. Jimmy Palmer in the upcoming spinoff, reuniting with LL Cool J's Sam Hanna. Showrunner Byron Balasco confirmed the casting during a panel with reporters, telling TV Insider, “We got one Jimmy Palmer popping up right away.”

He added, “Great guy, great actor.” Deadline also confirmed that Dietzen will appear in the October 6 premiere, although details about Palmer's involvement in the investigation have not been revealed.

A still of Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer (Image Credit: CBS)
A still of Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer (Image Source: CBS)

Dietzen first played Palmer as a guest during ‘NCIS’ Season 1 and has been part of the main cast ever since. His reunion with Sam also comes with some history. The characters were kidnapped alongside Jane Tennant, played by Vanessa Lachey, during the three-show crossover involving 'NCIS,' 'NCIS: Los Angeles,' and 'NCIS: Hawai‘i.'

They reunited in 'NCIS' Season 23 episode 17, 'Reboot,' when Palmer and Alden Parker discovered Sam inside NCIS headquarters during a lockdown. The new appearance will bring their established connection into Sam's New York assignment.

Palmer may be the first crossover guest, but Balasco has indicated that other characters could follow. The showrunner explained, “Our goal is to honor the franchise but make a show that can live on its own. That said, so much of the DNA of this show was family, and we’re all in the same universe, so you can absolutely expect to see some familiar faces coming over to hang out with us for a while.” No additional crossover guests have been confirmed.

LL Cool J has also left the door open for characters from elsewhere in the franchise. In an earlier interview, he said, “We’re going to leave it open. They’re all welcome. The whole universe is welcome. We’re the new kids on the block in terms of the franchise.”

'NCIS: New York' follows Sam as he returns home after years of covert operations. His latest assignment takes a personal turn when his friend, Navy reservist Jack Halloway, is found dead. Sam seeks permission from Assistant Special Agent-In-Charge Robyn Wells, played by Jennifer Beals, to investigate the death. The cast also includes Scott Caan as Nick Schaeffer, alongside Shane Harper, Jacqueline Byers, and Devin Druid. The series premieres October 6 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Marshals’ Season 2 brings back ‘Yellowstone’ fan favorite as Texas storyline expands
YELLOWSTONE

‘Marshals’ Season 2 brings back ‘Yellowstone’ fan favorite as Texas storyline expands

A familiar 'Yellowstone' face returns to 'Marshals' Season 2 as Kayce's family faces trouble in Texas.
3 hours ago
Netflix’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ sets release date as 'Slow Horses' star enters Austen’s world
TV

Netflix’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ sets release date as 'Slow Horses' star enters Austen’s world

Netflix unveils a fresh look at the Bennet family and their suitors as Jane Austen’s romance returns in a six-part series.
5 hours ago
‘MobLand’ Season 3 gets major filming update from Pierce Brosnan
TV

‘MobLand’ Season 3 gets major filming update from Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan confirms major ‘MobLand’ Season 3 update, with the cast still unaware of where the story will take Harrigan next.
7 hours ago
When does ‘South Park’ Season 29 come out? Release date, time, episode schedule and more
TV

When does ‘South Park’ Season 29 come out? Release date, time, episode schedule and more

E-bikes take over 'South Park' as Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny return for Season 29, now rebranded as 'South America.'
8 hours ago
‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 episode 1 recap: Fan-favorite character returns as assassins strike
TV

‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 episode 1 recap: Fan-favorite character returns as assassins strike

A deadly attack, a funeral, and an unexpected reunion leave Slough House facing new threats as Season 6 drops a dramatic opener.
9 hours ago
Will there be ‘Reacher’ Season 5? Alan Ritchson’s show has a brutal ending
TV

Will there be ‘Reacher’ Season 5? Alan Ritchson’s show has a brutal ending

‘Reacher’ Season 4 finale puts Jack Reacher against his biggest challenge yet
16 hours ago
Are R.J. and Emi still together? 'R.J. Decker' Season 2 Episode 1 reveals status of fan-favorite couple
TV

Are R.J. and Emi still together? 'R.J. Decker' Season 2 Episode 1 reveals status of fan-favorite couple

'R.J. Decker' Season 2 starring Scott Speedman will air new episodes every Tuesday only on ABC
17 hours ago
Netflix’s ‘The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey’ gets release date as Melissa McCarthy leads star-studded true-crime series
TV

Netflix’s ‘The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey’ gets release date as Melissa McCarthy leads star-studded true-crime series

The limited series based on the infamous 1996 unsolved murder will feature McCarthy as one of two leads.
17 hours ago
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 boss teases major shakeup after two cast exits: ‘It will not be an easy...’
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 boss teases major shakeup after two cast exits: ‘It will not be an easy...’

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 will premiere with more drama and tension on October 15
21 hours ago
Justin Hartley teases ‘Tracker’ Season 4’s biggest mystery yet involving Colter’s past
TV

Justin Hartley teases ‘Tracker’ Season 4’s biggest mystery yet involving Colter’s past

Justin Hartley teases a major reunion in ‘Tracker’ Season 4 as he faces a dangerous case and a secret tied to Colter’s past.
1 day ago