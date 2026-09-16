‘NCIS: New York’ confirms first crossover as fan-favorite reunites with LL Cool J

Sam Hanna's return to New York brings a familiar face from the 'NCIS' universe, with more crossovers on the horizon.

'NCIS: New York' is bringing a familiar face into Sam Hanna's latest assignment before the spinoff has even premiered. The CBS series, which debuts October 6, has confirmed its first crossover appearance with the flagship 'NCIS,' setting up a reunion between LL Cool J's character and someone he has worked with before. The appearance comes as Sam returns to his hometown for a new mission. According to the show's creative team, this may not be the last time viewers see a familiar face from the franchise.

Brian Dietzen will reprise his role as Dr. Jimmy Palmer in the upcoming spinoff, reuniting with LL Cool J's Sam Hanna. Showrunner Byron Balasco confirmed the casting during a panel with reporters, telling TV Insider, “We got one Jimmy Palmer popping up right away.”

He added, “Great guy, great actor.” Deadline also confirmed that Dietzen will appear in the October 6 premiere, although details about Palmer's involvement in the investigation have not been revealed.

A still of Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer (Image Source: CBS)

Dietzen first played Palmer as a guest during ‘NCIS’ Season 1 and has been part of the main cast ever since. His reunion with Sam also comes with some history. The characters were kidnapped alongside Jane Tennant, played by Vanessa Lachey, during the three-show crossover involving 'NCIS,' 'NCIS: Los Angeles,' and 'NCIS: Hawai‘i.'

They reunited in 'NCIS' Season 23 episode 17, 'Reboot,' when Palmer and Alden Parker discovered Sam inside NCIS headquarters during a lockdown. The new appearance will bring their established connection into Sam's New York assignment.

Palmer may be the first crossover guest, but Balasco has indicated that other characters could follow. The showrunner explained, “Our goal is to honor the franchise but make a show that can live on its own. That said, so much of the DNA of this show was family, and we’re all in the same universe, so you can absolutely expect to see some familiar faces coming over to hang out with us for a while.” No additional crossover guests have been confirmed.

LL Cool J has also left the door open for characters from elsewhere in the franchise. In an earlier interview, he said, “We’re going to leave it open. They’re all welcome. The whole universe is welcome. We’re the new kids on the block in terms of the franchise.”

'NCIS: New York' follows Sam as he returns home after years of covert operations. His latest assignment takes a personal turn when his friend, Navy reservist Jack Halloway, is found dead. Sam seeks permission from Assistant Special Agent-In-Charge Robyn Wells, played by Jennifer Beals, to investigate the death. The cast also includes Scott Caan as Nick Schaeffer, alongside Shane Harper, Jacqueline Byers, and Devin Druid. The series premieres October 6 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.