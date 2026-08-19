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Anya Taylor-Joy's ‘Lucky’ Season 2 could be on the cards after Apple TV+ finale

‘Lucky’, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, is based on a novel of the same name by Marissa Stapley, which is set to receive a sequel
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
A still of Lucky (Anya Taylor-Joy) from 'Lucky' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)
A still of Lucky (Anya Taylor-Joy) from 'Lucky' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)

'Lucky' recently aired its thrilling finale. The Apple TV crime thriller finally revealed the location of the money that caused the goose chase throughout the season. The money has been converted to cryptocurrency, and the only way to access it is a seed phrase, which only Lucky (Anya Taylor-Joy) knows. In the ensuing confrontation, Wayne (William Fichtner) and Kershaw (William Fichtner) die. Priscilla (Annette Bening) apprehends Lucky and her father, John (Timothy Olyphant), but decides to let them go. Priscilla also gives Lucky permission to do whatever she wants with the $10 million. John tries to swindle Lucky out of the money but fails. Ultimately, Lucky hands over the money to Agent Billie Rand (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor) and embarks on a life untied to her messy past. 

Timothy Olyphant and Anya Taylor-Joy in a still from 'Lucky' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV+ | Lucky)
A still of John and Lucky from 'Lucky' (Image Source: Apple TV+ | Lucky)

The season finale, titled 'All Good Things,' more or less ties up all the loose ends. There were no cliffhangers to make the fans go crazy with anticipation. The state of affairs was not surprising, as the show was always conceived as a miniseries. Moreover, there were no plans to continue it beyond a single season, but that does not mean it cannot happen. Apple TV has a history of expanding its limited miniseries based on their performance. It did so for 'Last Thing He Told Me' and 'Presumed Innocent.' Though Apple TV does not release viewership data, considering the show's engagement on social media, it can be assumed that the thriller makes a case for the renewal. It is also critically acclaimed, with a 73% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 68 score on Metacritic.

Anya Taylor-Joy in a still from 'Lucky' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV+ | Lucky)
A still of Lucky from 'Lucky' (Image Source: Apple TV+ | Lucky)

As mentioned above, the season ends with no cliffhangers, but Lucky survives, and so do many other main characters. This does leave the scope to formulate new stories for Season 2. Also, the novel the show was based on is all set to receive a sequel. Cosmopolitan exclusively revealed in March that 'Lucky' by Marissa Stapley will be followed by 'No Such Thing As Lucky' in 2027. The sequel novel could give the team ideas about the story going forward. Also, if the novel becomes a bestseller, the buzz could push Apple TV to delve into the world of 'Lucky' once more. 

Anya Taylor-Joy in a still from 'Lucky' (Image Source: Apple TV+ | Lucky)
A still of Lucky from 'Lucky' (Image Source: Apple TV+ | Lucky)

The series also starred big names like Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit), Timothy Olyphant (Over Your Dead Body), and Annette Bening (Dutton Ranch). No update is out yet regarding a second season. Apple TV continues to market Episode 7 as the series finale. But considering how the streaming world operates, anything is possible. All episodes of 'Lucky' are now out on Apple TV

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