MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Pluribus’ makes Emmy history after breaking ‘Better Call Saul’ streak

Vince Gilligan just broke a streak that followed him for years
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
(L-R) Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur)
(L-R) Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur)

Apple TV’s sci-fi drama ‘Pluribus’ concluded its first Emmy season having won six awards. The series received 18 nominations, making it one of the most nominated freshman dramas. It secured a third of its bids in both the Creative Arts and the main Primetime Emmy Awards. First, the series saw success at the Creative Arts Emmys, which took place on September 5 and 6. ‘Pluribus’ received four wins out of 18 submissions. These wins were in the categories of Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series. Two of these wins, the main title theme and sound mixing, went to composer Dave Porter.

Rhea Seehorn accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Award for
Rhea Seehorn accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Award for "Pluribus" onstage during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Next, Rhea Seehorn won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for playing Carol Sturka. She played a miserable romance novelist who somehow survived a mysterious global catastrophe that left the rest of the world blissfully unaware. The win marked Seehorn’s first Primetime Emmy, following two nominations for ‘Better Call Saul.’ In her acceptance speech, Seehorn said, “This is me on a beta blocker. It’s pretty bad. Thank you to the Television Academy so much, and all the members that voted… Thank you, Vince Gilligan for giving me not only the role of a lifetime, but for creating sets where we all get to collaborate, and we are actually made to feel safe to take risks so that we get better as artists.”

Finally, Vince Gilligan won Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for writing the episode ‘We Is Us.’ The win was particularly significant for Gilligan, as his previous series, ‘Better Call Saul,’ received 53 Emmy nominations but did not win a single award. ‘Pluribus’ surpassed that streak during its debut season. Despite the impressive list of wins, ‘Pluribus’ was unable to secure several Emmys it was hoping for. It lost out on the category of Outstanding Drama Series to ‘The Pitt’ and had two supporting acting nominations, Karolina Wydra and Carlos-Manuel Vesga, that did not win. In addition, Gilligan’s directorial effort for the episode ‘We Is Us’ was nominated for an Emmy but was ultimately beaten by Saul Metzstein’s work on ‘Slow Horses.’ Still, ‘Pluribus’ won six Emmys out of 18 nominations, a success rate most debut dramas would be envious of.

Vince Gilligan, winner of the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series Award for
Vince Gilligan, winner of the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series Award for "Pluribus", poses in the press room during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

‘Pluribus’ premiered on Apple TV on November 7, 2025. The first season, consisting of nine episodes, was released every week until December 26. Apple ordered two seasons of the series, so the second season was confirmed right away when the first season premiered. Meanwhile, the production of the second season is happening at a slow pace. According to the actress Karolina Wydra, who spoke to ScreenRant in April 2026, the filming was set to begin “sometime in the fall.” According to Gilligan, who spoke to Forbes in August 2026, he and his team have finished outlining all episodes of Season 2. However, episode scripts still need to be written. Apple has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 2. Season 1 was filmed in February 2024 and premiered in November 2025. If we go by the same window, viewers could get Season 2 in late 2027 or early 2028.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

7 biggest surprises at the 2026 Emmys, from Matthew Rhys’ historic double to Jean Smart’s record
TV

7 biggest surprises at the 2026 Emmys, from Matthew Rhys’ historic double to Jean Smart’s record

The Emmys had a few surprise wins up their sleeve. Here are 7 biggest moments of the 2026 Emmys.
8 minutes ago
Sarah Michelle Gellar makes subtle dig about canceled ‘Buffy’ reboot at Emmys: ‘I guess we...’
TV

Sarah Michelle Gellar makes subtle dig about canceled ‘Buffy’ reboot at Emmys: ‘I guess we...’

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ fan favorites came together on stage to present the award for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
14 minutes ago
Stephen Colbert wins final Emmy for ‘The Late Show’ as he takes home major award
TV

Stephen Colbert wins final Emmy for ‘The Late Show’ as he takes home major award

‘The Late Show’ was nominated alongside 'The Daily Show,' 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,' and 'Saturday Night Live'
20 minutes ago
2026 Emmys Biggest Snubs: Harrison Ford, Zendaya and major shows that went home empty-handed
TV

2026 Emmys Biggest Snubs: Harrison Ford, Zendaya and major shows that went home empty-handed

Several familiar contenders left television’s biggest night empty-handed as others made Emmy history.
1 hour ago
‘DTF St Louis’ scores a major Emmy win and ends Netflix’s three-year streak
TV

‘DTF St Louis’ scores a major Emmy win and ends Netflix’s three-year streak

‘DTF St. Louis’ beats ‘Beef’ and other contenders to win Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
2 hours ago
‘Widow’s Bay’ makes Emmy history with record-breaking win for a comedy series
TV

‘Widow’s Bay’ makes Emmy history with record-breaking win for a comedy series

'Widow's Bay' beat favorites like 'Hacks,' 'Margo's Got Money Troubles,' 'The Bear,' and more
2 hours ago
'The Pitt' bags major win at the Emmys as it beats 'Paradise,' 'Slow Horses' and more
TV

'The Pitt' bags major win at the Emmys as it beats 'Paradise,' 'Slow Horses' and more

The HBO Max medical drama won the award for the second consecutive year at the Emmys
3 hours ago
Why did Michael J. Fox win the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award? 2026 Emmys bestow rare honor
TV

Why did Michael J. Fox win the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award? 2026 Emmys bestow rare honor

The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award was established in 2002, with Oprah Winfrey being the first recipient
3 hours ago
‘The Traitors’ continues its streak at the Emmys with its latest win
TV

‘The Traitors’ continues its streak at the Emmys with its latest win

‘The Traitors’ takes home the Outstanding Reality Competition Program award at the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards
3 hours ago
‘House of the Dragon’ star shares disappointing Season 4 filming update
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (2022)

‘House of the Dragon’ star shares disappointing Season 4 filming update

Olivia Cooke shares a new update on ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 4 filming while reflecting on her return as Alicent Hightower.
3 hours ago