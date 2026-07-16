Will ‘Lucky’ return for Season 2? Here's what we know about Anya Taylor-Joy’s Apple TV+ thriller

The show revolves around Lucky, a woman who grew up learning the tricks of the con artist trade from her father

Apple TV+ just launched its newest crime thriller, ‘Lucky’, and viewers are already wondering whether a second season is on the cards. The short answer? Probably not. The new thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Timothy Olyphant was built as a limited series, and the team behind it says that was the plan from day one. The seven-episode adaptation of Marissa Stapley’s bestselling novel follows Lucky (Taylor-Joy), a woman who grew up learning the tricks of the con artist trade from her father, John Armstrong (Olyphant). After a heist involving her husband and a powerful mob boss goes terribly wrong, she finds herself hunted by both organized crime and federal investigators while trying to leave her criminal past behind. Apple TV+ released the first two episodes on premiere day, with the remaining installments set to arrive every Wednesday.

Anya Taylor-Joy in a still from 'Lucky' (Image Source: Apple TV+ | Lucky)

In an interview with ScreenRant, executive producer Lauren Neustadter explained that the series was always intended to have a clear ending rather than continue for multiple seasons. Neustadter said the production was “definitely a limited series” and noted that the project was “always architected” that way. Taylor-Joy’s packed schedule was one of the practical reasons behind that decision. In her words, “She [Anya] has a lot of different things going on, so we felt very lucky — sorry for the pun — to get to make her next television show after ‘The Queen’s Gambit’. She had gone off and was only doing movies, and then she came back to streaming for this.”

Timothy Olyphant in a still from 'Lucky' (Image Source: Apple TV+ | Lucky)

Showrunners Cassie Pappas and Jonathan Tropper agreed that ‘Lucky’ was conceived as a limited series, though neither completely ruled out the possibility of revisiting it someday. Tropper admitted, “We really wanted to make this a closed-ended story. Also, you’re not going to get actors of the caliber that we got if you tell them they have to commit to three or five years. If you tell them it’s one and done, you can get Annette Bening, Anya Taylor-Joy and Timothy Olyphant. It’s much harder to sell them on an ongoing series.” Tropper also revealed that the creative team “didn't draw up any plans or ideas for a sequel” and has since “moved on to other work.” However, he added that if the Apple TV+ thriller finds “great success,” he's confident “that conversation might be had” in the future.

Anya Taylor-Joy in a still from 'Lucky' (Image Source: Apple TV+ | Lucky)

The decision is not especially surprising when considering the book it is based on. Since Stapley’s novel was published in 2021, no sequel has been released. While the original story reaches a largely conclusive ending, could a second season still happen? Nothing in Hollywood is ever completely off the table. Streaming platforms have revived projects before, and limited series have occasionally turned into ongoing franchises when audience demand proved strong enough. Whether ‘Lucky’ eventually beats the odds and earns another chapter will likely depend on how it performs on Apple TV+.