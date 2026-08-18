‘Furious’ star weighs in on Episode 6’s surprising cliffhanger: ‘Marshall's not...’

Episode 6 of ‘Furious’ ends in a thrilling cliffhanger after Alice and Catherine connect through their shared trauma

'Furious' returned with Episode 6, titled 'They Make a Noise Like Feathers.' It ended with an insane cliffhanger, making fans question one of the show's most important relationships. The episode finds Alice (Emmy Rossum) in a very interesting situation. She follows the lead from Isabel's (Larissa Campos) bracelet and finds herself in a Safe Haven shelter, where she uncovers Catherine (Lola Petticrew). For those unaware, Catherine is the serial killer the police force is looking for, and she has somehow managed to hide in this shelter in plain sight. Alice is not on Catherine's case; therefore, she cannot call for backup. Alice gets in touch with Nora (Quincy Tyler Bernstine), who instructs her to stall Catherine as she arranges for backup.

A still of Alice from 'Furious' (Image Source: Disney | Sarah Shatz)

Alice pretends to be a s*x worker abused by her friend to gain entry into the shelter. At the shelter, Alice is placed in the same room as Catherine, who now goes by the name Grace. Alice attempts to get close to Catherine by sharing her story. The FBI agent may have to use a false identity to enter the shelter, but does not need to lie to connect to the serial killer. Similar to Catherine, Alice also faced abuse at the hands of Marshall (Jake Lacy). She recounts the terror during something as mundane as a shower, due to his actions. Catherine reveals her involvement with the shelter since the age of 16 and how it has saved her life.

The bond between them deepens when Catherine helps Alice shower in the shelter, knowing her history with Marshall. Catherine begins to open up more and reveals that after a long struggle, she gets a home of her own. However, her traumas make it difficult for her to hold a job, due to which she also has to give up her home. The one loss that hurt the most, though, was her friend's daughter. She was forced to let the child go. Alice quickly understands that Catherine is talking about Elena. Alice's reaction to the information makes Catherine suspicious, and her doubts are confirmed when a woman at the shelter recognizes Alice as part of law enforcement.

A still of Alice and Catherine in 'Furious' (Image Source: Disney | Sarah Shatz)

Catherine immediately runs off. Alice follows, trapping her in the showers. Alice is no match for Catherine in the confrontation due to her trauma from the showers. Catherine immediately subdues her, but in a shocking turn of events, refuses to leave her alone in the haunting place. After Alice regains consciousness, she tries to convince Catherine to surrender. Alice asks her to help the justice system by testifying against Jay Easton. Alice promises her that authorities will help her uncover what happened to Isabel and also protect Elena in return. Catherine refuses, having no faith left in authorities.

After finding there is no backup outside, Catherine rushes outside, with Alice following right behind. As soon as Alice comes out, Marshall attacks her. Marshall has spent the entire episode fixating on Alice and stalking her to the shelter. Instead of escaping to her safety, Catherine shoots Marshall to save Alice. She gives Alice a choice: whether she wants Marshall to stay alive or die right there. Alice does not answer, and Catherine runs away. She is seen holding a dying and bleeding Marshall in her arms, with no idea how to proceed. Marshall's fate is left up in the air as the episode closes out.

A still of Marshall from 'Furious' (Image Source: Disney | Sarah Shatz)

This brings one of the most important relationships in Alice's life to an interesting crossroads. She has been dating Marshall since they were teenagers, with the latter abusing her on many occasions. This has led many fans to question whether Marshall truly loves Alice. "I think he does love her, at least like Marshall believed that. I don't know if it's a healthy love, and I don't know that it's a version of love that any that I would want to give or receive. But Marshall's not using it as a manipulation," explained Lacy to TV Insider.

"He really believes that they love each other, that they're meant for one another, and I think some of [his] rationalization is like 'Oh, it takes two to tango.' Like Alice also has done, and does, some questionable things to Marshall, and I think there's also an element of him not rationalizing some of that. But I think that there is part of him that knows that behavior is unacceptable." Another main storyline in the episode is between Nora and Ed (Danny McCarthy), as the former figures out the latter's loyalty to Easton. To find out Marshall's future in the show, catch up on 'Furious' every Monday only on Hulu.