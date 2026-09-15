Why did Michael J. Fox win the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award? 2026 Emmys bestow rare honor

The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award was established in 2002, with Oprah Winfrey being the first recipient

Michael J. Fox was awarded the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 2026. This award, one of the most exclusive, has been presented only six times since its establishment in the Television Academy’s history. According to the Academy, Oprah Winfrey was the first recipient of this award in 2002. In 2004, Danny Thomas became the second honoree. Then, in 2010, George Clooney received it, and Sean Penn was awarded it in 2022. In addition, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen were honored together last year.

Michael J. Fox accepts the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award onstage during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The reason for Fox’s award, which was announced when the news broke out in July, was his “transformative contributions to Parkinson’s disease research and advocacy,” Variety reports. Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s at age 29 while he was on the show ‘Spin City.’ Fox did not disclose the disease for several years, but then, in 1998, he publicly revealed his condition. In addition, in 2000, he established the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, which has become the world’s largest nonprofit investor in Parkinson’s disease research. According to Fox’s Facebook page, the foundation has raised more than $3 billion in research funds.

This is not the first humanitarian award for Fox, who received the Motion Picture Academy’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2022. Meanwhile, Fox’s Emmy history is not limited to humanitarian achievements. The actor has received numerous Emmy nominations throughout his career and has won five Emmys. From 1986 to 1988, he won three Emmys for his role in the series ‘Family Ties’ as Alex P. Keaton. He won his fourth Emmy in 2000 for the series ‘Spin City’ and his fifth Emmy in 2009 for his role in the series ‘Rescue Me.’ This year, the actor received his nineteenth Emmy nomination for a guest appearance in the series ‘Shrinking’ on Apple TV. It should be noted that the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award, unlike other honors, does not require Emmy voters to vote for a specific nominee.