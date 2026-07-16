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Where was Apple TV+’s ‘Lucky’ filmed? Anya Taylor-Joy thriller shot at the same location as ‘Baywatch’ reboot

Finished the first two episodes of ‘Lucky’? Here’s where Apple TV+’s new thriller transformed Long Beach into the backdrop for its story.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Anya Taylor-Joy in a still from 'Lucky' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV+ | Lucky)
Anya Taylor-Joy in a still from 'Lucky' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV+ | Lucky)

Apple TV+’s newest crime thriller, ‘Lucky’, finally made its debut on July 15, kicking off its seven-episode run with the first two installments. New episodes will continue to arrive every Wednesday until the finale on August 19. As viewers get pulled into the series, many have started asking another question: where exactly was the series filmed? It turns out a large part of the answer is Long Beach, California. According to the Long Beach Post, production crews spent weeks filming at multiple Long Beach locations after obtaining permits for the project. The publication reported that nearly a dozen sites around the city were transformed into backdrops for the Apple TV+ limited series, giving local streets, neighborhoods, restaurants, and landmarks a chance to appear on screen.

Timothy Olyphant and Anya Taylor-Joy in a still from 'Lucky' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV+ | Lucky)
Timothy Olyphant and Anya Taylor-Joy in a still from 'Lucky' (Image Source: Apple TV+ | Lucky)

Filming took place during April and May of last year, with cameras moving from downtown areas to waterfront neighborhoods and residential streets. One of the busiest filming areas was The Promenade, particularly the stretch between Third Street and Fifth Street. The pedestrian-friendly corridor became one of the production’s primary locations as crews spent several days shooting scenes there. Fans who have watched the trailer may have spotted one of the biggest action sequences filmed nearby. A fast-paced car chase was shot along Fourth Street near The Promenade. To make everything look authentic for the story, filmmakers even brought in vehicles marked as the San Diego Police Department. Those police cars were parked nearby while cameras rolled, making it appear as though the chase was taking place somewhere else entirely. The production also dressed up empty storefronts along Fifth Street with temporary business signs.

Anya Taylor-Joy in a still from 'Lucky' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV+ | Lucky)
Anya Taylor-Joy in a still from 'Lucky' (Image Source: Apple TV+ | Lucky)

At the time, those mysterious additions fueled plenty of online guesses about what project was filming in the neighborhood. Now that ‘Lucky’ has premiered, the mystery has finally been solved. Downtown was only part of the production plan. The crew also spent time filming at Long Beach Airport. Another stop was the Golden Sails Hotel. Nearby, production also filmed at the International Tower condominiums on East Ocean Boulevard near Shoreline Drive. The production did not limit itself to commercial districts. Residential neighborhoods around Long Beach also became part of the show’s visual landscape. Additional filming locations included Boathouse on the Bay restaurant, Belmont Shore Beach between 54th Place and 55th Place, and a home on East Ocean Boulevard east of 54th Place. 

Anya Taylor-Joy and Drew Starkey in a still from 'Lucky' (Image Source: Apple TV+ | Lucky)
Anya Taylor-Joy and Drew Starkey in a still from 'Lucky' (Image Source: Apple TV+ | Lucky)

The production also filmed at Caruso Ford on Cherry Avenue, a residence on Chestnut Avenue north of 11th Street, and a house on West 12th Street near Cedar Avenue. These locations helped create the series’ varied settings. Meanwhile, ‘Lucky’ follows a woman trying to escape her criminal past. Based on Marissa Stapley’s bestselling novel, the Apple TV+ series stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a former con artist raised by her father to scam people. After a heist goes wrong, she finds herself hunted by both federal investigators and dangerous criminals. ‘Lucky’ is only the latest high-profile project to make use of Long Beach’s streets and waterfront. Interestingly, filming for the upcoming sequel to ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ also took place around the city. More recently, the Fox reboot of ‘Baywatch’ filmed concert scenes near Rosie’s Dog Beach.

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