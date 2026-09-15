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Stephen Colbert wins final Emmy for ‘The Late Show’ as he takes home major award

‘The Late Show’ was nominated alongside 'The Daily Show,' 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,' and 'Saturday Night Live'
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 20 MINUTES AGO
Stephen Colbert and the team from 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' accept the award for Outstanding Variety Series (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Stephen Colbert and the team from 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' accept the award for Outstanding Variety Series (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The recently concluded 78th Emmy Awards delivered many surprises, including historic wins. One of them was ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ winning the Outstanding Variety Series award. After its 11-year run, the show beat ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, ‘Saturday Night Live’, ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,’ and ‘The Daily Show.’ The historic win marked a final tribute to the ‘Late Show’ franchise. It started back in 1993 with David Letterman and concluded with Stephen Colbert.

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