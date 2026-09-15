Stephen Colbert wins final Emmy for ‘The Late Show’ as he takes home major award

‘The Late Show’ was nominated alongside 'The Daily Show,' 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,' and 'Saturday Night Live'

Stephen Colbert and the team from 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' accept the award for Outstanding Variety Series (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)