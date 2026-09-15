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Stephen Colbert wins final Emmy for ‘The Late Show’ as he takes home major award
‘The Late Show’ was nominated alongside 'The Daily Show,' 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,' and 'Saturday Night Live'
The recently concluded 78th Emmy Awards delivered many surprises, including historic wins. One of them was ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ winning the Outstanding Variety Series award. After its 11-year run, the show beat ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, ‘Saturday Night Live’, ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,’ and ‘The Daily Show.’ The historic win marked a final tribute to the ‘Late Show’ franchise. It started back in 1993 with David Letterman and concluded with Stephen Colbert.
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