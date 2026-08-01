Where was ‘Cape Fear’ filmed? Inside the real-life locations behind Javier Bardem’s Apple TV+ miniseries

The streets look like Savannah, but the truth behind ‘Cape Fear’s’ locations may surprise you. Here’s where the thriller was really filmed.

Apple TV+’s ‘Cape Fear’ keeps viewers on edge with its tense cat-and-mouse story, but the show’s unsettling atmosphere is not created by Javier Bardem’s performance alone. Every shadowy street, elegant home, and quiet waterfront helps build that constant feeling that something is not quite right. If you have been wondering where those backdrops came from, the answer lies in clever filmmaking and some of Georgia’s most recognizable locations. Although the story is set in Savannah, most of the production actually took place hundreds of miles away in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The creative team relied on Metro Atlanta while using carefully selected locations in Savannah to ground the series in its coastal setting. Principal photography reportedly began in late April 2025 and continued through mid-October of the same year.

Javier Bardem and Lily Collias in a still from 'Cape Fear' (Image Source: Apple TV | Cape Fear)

Instead of shooting everything on Georgia’s coast, the filmmakers transformed parts of Atlanta into convincing stand-ins. Small visual tricks made a big difference. Spanish moss was placed along certain streets, and production designers adjusted the surroundings to resemble Savannah’s famous landscape, known for its rivers, marshes, historic squares, and waterfront scenery. According to Travel + Leisure, one of the production’s busiest filming spots was Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood. Known as Atlanta’s first planned residential suburb, Inman Park features Victorian-era homes, charming brick roads, and decorative iron fencing. Those details helped it resemble Savannah’s neighborhoods. The houses used for the Bowden family and Max Cady sit directly across from one another.

Patrick Wilson and Javier Bardem in a still from 'Cape Fear' (Image Source: Apple TV | Cape Fear)

Throughout the season, much of the tension builds around those neighboring homes. To complete the illusion, the production dressed the trees with Spanish moss. While the exterior shots of the Bowdens’ home were filmed in Inman Park, the interior scenes were shot at a different location. Interior sequences were created at Assembly Studios in Doraville. The production facility, which occupies the site of a former General Motors manufacturing plant, doubled for several locations throughout the season. Besides the Bowden home, the studio also housed sets for scenes inside a hospital and an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. According to TravelPirates, the High Museum of Art appears during one of the show’s early moments. Meanwhile, the Wrecking Bar Brewpub in the Little Five Points neighborhood received a temporary makeover, becoming the headquarters of Anna Bowden's nonprofit organization.

Jamie Hector in a still from 'Cape Fear' (Image Source: Apple TV | Cape Fear)

Another Atlanta neighborhood also appears throughout the series. Production spent time filming in Druid Hills, an area known for tree-lined streets, stately homes, and long-established residential blocks. As the story moves toward its later episodes, the scenery changes once again. Lake Allatoona, located northwest of Atlanta, becomes one of the season’s key outdoor locations. The lake’s surroundings provide the backdrop for several key moments as the story heads toward its conclusion. Even though Atlanta carried most of the production, Savannah still plays an important role on screen. The crew filmed exterior shots in the city’s Historic District, where centuries-old buildings, cobblestone streets, and views of the Savannah River help establish the setting. River Street and Forsyth Park also make appearances in the series.