2026 Emmys Full Winners List: ‘Widow’s Bay’ dominates with 14 Wins as ‘The Pitt’ takes Best Drama

Matthew Rhys, Jean Smart, Rhea Seehorn and more were among the biggest winners across the 78th Emmy Awards

The 78th Emmy Awards concluded on September 14, with ‘Widow’s Bay’ finishing as the most-awarded program of the year. The Apple TV series won 14 Emmys across the three nights of ceremonies, including Outstanding Comedy Series, while Matthew Rhys, Kate O’Flynn and Stephen Root took home acting awards for the show. ‘The Pitt’ won Outstanding Drama Series, while ‘DTF St. Louis’ claimed Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Rhys also won for ‘The Beast in Me,’ Rhea Seehorn took the drama actress prize for ‘Pluribus,’ Jean Smart won for ‘Hacks,’ and Sally Field received the limited-series or TV movie actress award for ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures.’

Here is the list of winners and nominees across the major categories from the 2026 Emmys, including awards presented during the Creative Arts ceremonies.

Katie Dippold and cast/crew accept the Outstanding Comedy Series Award for "Widow's Bay" onstage during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Outstanding drama series

‘The Diplomat’

‘The Gilded Age’

‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’

‘Paradise’

WINNER: ‘The Pitt’

‘Pluribus’

‘Slow Horses’

‘Your Friends & Neighbors’

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Carrie Coon, ‘The Gilded Age’

Chase Infiniti, ‘The Testaments’

Keri Russell, ‘The Diplomat’

WINNER: Rhea Seehorn, ‘Pluribus’

Zendaya, ‘Euphoria’

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, ‘Paradise’

Gary Oldman, ‘Slow Horses’

Mark Ruffalo, ‘Task’

Rufus Sewell, ‘The Diplomat’

WINNER: Noah Wyle, ‘The Pitt’

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Taylor Dearden, ‘The Pitt’

Fiona Dourif, ‘The Pitt’

WINNER: Allison Janney, ‘The Diplomat’

Katherine LaNasa, ‘The Pitt’

Sepideh Moafi, ‘The Pitt’

Julianne Nicholson, ‘Paradise’

Karolina Wydra, ‘Pluribus’

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Patrick Ball, ‘The Pitt’

Billy Crudup, ‘The Morning Show’

Shawn Hatosy, ‘The Pitt’

Gerran Howell, ‘The Pitt’

Jack Lowden, ‘Slow Horses’

WINNER: Tom Pelphrey, ‘Task’

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, ‘Pluribus’

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, ‘The Gilded Age’

Hanelle M. Culpepper, ‘Paradise’

Noah Wyle, ‘The Pitt’

Vince Gilligan, ‘Pluribus’

WINNER: Saul Metzstein, ‘Slow Horses’

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, ‘Task’

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Peter Ackerman and Debora Cahn, ‘The Diplomat’

Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman and R. Scott Gemmill, ‘The Pitt’

Valerie Chu, ‘The Pitt’

WINNER: Vince Gilligan, ‘Pluribus’

Will Smith, ‘Slow Horses’

Brad Ingelsby, ‘Task’

Outstanding comedy series

‘Abbott Elementary’

‘The Bear’

‘Hacks’

‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’

‘Nobody Wants This’

‘Only Murders in the Building’

‘Shrinking’

WINNER: ‘Widow’s Bay’

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, ‘Abbott Elementary’

Ayo Edebiri, ‘The Bear’

Elle Fanning, ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’

Lisa Kudrow, ‘The Comeback’

WINNER: Jean Smart, ‘Hacks’

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, ‘Wonder Man’

Steve Carell, ‘Rooster’

WINNER: Matthew Rhys, ‘Widow’s Bay’

Jason Segel, ‘Shrinking’

Martin Short, ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Dale Dickey, ‘Widow’s Bay’

Hannah Einbinder, ‘Hacks’

Janelle James, ‘Abbott Elementary’

WINNER: Kate O’Flynn, ‘Widow’s Bay’

Michelle Pfeiffer, ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’

Megan Stalter, ‘Hacks’

Jessica Williams, ‘Shrinking’

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Colman Domingo, ‘The Four Seasons’

Paul W. Downs, ‘Hacks’

Harrison Ford, ‘Shrinking’

Nick Offerman, ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’

WINNER: Stephen Root, ‘Widow’s Bay’

Michael Urie, ‘Shrinking’

Tyler James Williams, ‘Abbott Elementary’

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Randall Einhorn, ‘Abbott Elementary’

Christopher Storer, ‘The Bear’

Andrew DeYoung, ‘The Chair Company’

Lucia Aniello, ‘Hacks’

Mary Lou Belli, ‘The Ms. Pat Show’

WINNER: Hiro Murai, ‘Widow’s Bay’

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, ‘Abbott Elementary’

Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, ‘The Chair Company’

Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, ‘The Comeback’

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, ‘Hacks’

Anthony King, ‘Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat’

WINNER: Katie Dippold, ‘Widow’s Bay’

Outstanding limited or anthology series

‘All Her Fault’

‘The Beast in Me’

‘Beef’

WINNER: ‘DTF St. Louis’

‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’

Outstanding television movie

‘Heads of State’

‘Miss You, Love You’

‘People We Meet on Vacation’

WINNER: ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’

‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War’

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Claire Danes, ‘The Beast in Me’

WINNER: Sally Field, ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’

Carey Mulligan, ‘Beef’

Sarah Pidgeon, ‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’

Sarah Snook, ‘All Her Fault’

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Riz Ahmed, ‘Bait’

Jason Bateman, ‘Black Rabbit’

Charlie Hunnam, ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

Oscar Isaac, ‘Beef’

WINNER: Matthew Rhys, ‘The Beast in Me’

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Linda Cardellini, ‘DTF St. Louis’

Dakota Fanning, ‘All Her Fault’

Laurie Metcalf, ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

Joy Sunday, ‘DTF St. Louis’

Youn Yuh-jung, ‘Beef’

Constance Zimmer, ‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Jason Bateman, ‘DTF St. Louis’

Richard Gadd, ‘Half Man’

WINNER: David Harbour, ‘DTF St. Louis’

Richard Jenkins, ‘DTF St. Louis’

Charles Melton, ‘Beef’

Nick Offerman, ‘Death by Lightning’

Outstanding variety series

‘The Daily Show’

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’

WINNER: ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

‘Saturday Night Live’

Outstanding reality competition program

‘Dancing With the Stars’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

‘Survivor’

‘Top Chef’

WINNER: ‘The Traitors’

Outstanding structured reality program

WINNER: ‘Antiques Roadshow’

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

‘Love Is Blind’

‘Queer Eye’

‘Shark Tank’

Outstanding unstructured reality program

‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’

WINNER: ‘Love on the Spectrum’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked’

‘Summer House’

‘Welcome to Wrexham’

Outstanding host for a reality or reality competition program

RuPaul Charles, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

WINNER: Alan Cumming, ‘The Traitors’

Kristen Kish, ‘Top Chef’

Ariana Madix, ‘Love Island USA’

Jeff Probst, ‘Survivor’

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Michael J. Fox, ‘Shrinking’

Brett Goldstein, ‘Shrinking’

Hamish Linklater, ‘Widow’s Bay’

Christopher McDonald, ‘Hacks’

WINNER: Rob Reiner, ‘The Bear’

Connor Storrie, ‘Saturday Night Live’

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Leslie Bibb, ‘Hacks’

Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘The Bear’

WINNER: Betty Gilpin, ‘Widow’s Bay’

Cherry Jones, ‘Hacks’

Laurie Metcalf, ‘Hacks’

Kaitlin Olson, ‘Hacks’

Lauren Weedman, ‘Hacks’

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

Brittany Allen, ‘The Pitt’

Tal Anderson, ‘The Pitt’

Tina Ivlev, ‘The Pitt’

Miriam Shor, ‘Pluribus’

Merritt Wever, ‘The Gilded Age’

WINNER: Shailene Woodley, ‘Paradise’

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

Colman Domingo, ‘Euphoria’

WINNER: Ernest Harden Jr., ‘The Pitt’

Jeff Hiller, ‘Pluribus’

Jeff Kober, ‘The Pitt’

Jonathan Pryce, ‘Slow Horses’

Bradley Whitford, ‘The Diplomat’

Outstanding variety special (live)

WINNER: ‘The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny’

‘Golden Globes’

‘Grammy Awards’

‘Oscars’

‘Tony Awards’

Outstanding variety special (pre-recorded)

‘Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable’

WINNER: ‘The Muppet Show’

‘Nikki Glaser: Good Girl’

‘Taylor Swift — The Eras Tour: Final Show’

‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night’

Bob Hope Humanitarian Award

Michael J. Fox

‘Widow’s Bay’ ended the 2026 Emmy cycle with 14 awards, the highest total for any program, while ‘DTF St. Louis’ and ‘The Traitors’ each finished with seven. ‘The Pitt,’ ‘Pluribus’ and ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ each collected six awards across the ceremonies.

The night also saw Rhys win both lead actor categories in which he was nominated, for ‘Widow’s Bay’ and ‘The Beast in Me.’ With the September 14 telecast complete, the awards brought the three-night 78th Emmy Awards to a close.