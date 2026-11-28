‘Hunger Games’ producer reveals why she regrets splitting ‘Mockingjay’ into two parts: ‘Audiences find it cynical…’

Nina Jacobson admits ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise might have handled the ‘Mockingjay’ adaptation differently

As ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel, titled ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’, arrived in theaters on November 20, franchise producer Nina Jacobson sat down for an interview with Empire. During the conversation, Jacobson revealed that she and director Francis Lawrence would likely have adapted ‘Mockingjay’ (2014-15) into a single film rather than splitting it into two parts if they had the chance to do it all over again. Jacobson pointed out that audiences often viewed two-part adaptations as a cash grab, especially after franchises like ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘The Twilight Saga’ popularized the trend. Sharing her thoughts on the decision, she said, “Even though I love the 'Mockingjay' films, if I had it to do over again, I think both Francis [Lawrence, director] and I might try to do it all in one.”

Nina Jacobson attends Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping" New York Premiere on November 16, 2026, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Nacion/FilmMagic)

Jacobson further explained why the decision to split the final book into two movies may not have worked in the franchise’s favor. She said, “‘Mockingjay’ was such a big book, and it takes you to so many different places. But in the end, I think that Francis and I both felt that splitting them up… even if it did come from an inside-out place of really feeling like we needed two films to tell the story, I think audiences find it cynical. Even if its intentions are earnest, which they were. They feel like it’s a play to make them see two films instead of one.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth in a still from 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay' Part 1 (Image Source: Lionsgate)

The producer also discussed how the approach to adapting books for the big screen has changed since then. She explained, “We really put the burden on ourselves [now], even when it’s a big book, to transform it into a theatrical experience, to not take advantage of your audience’s patience, to make it as tight as we can. [Sunrise On The Reaping] is the longest by a minute or two of all of them.”

Joseph Zada and Elle Fanning in a still from 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' (Image Source: Lionsgate)

Meanwhile, ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ “revisits the world of Panem and follows young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) twenty-four years before the events of ‘The Hunger Games’, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.” The prequel is currently playing in theaters and does not yet have a streaming release date.