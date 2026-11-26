When does ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’ come out? Release date, time and all you need to know about Tubi film

The final chapter of ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’ is here, and US viewers don't have to pay to watch it

‘Sidelined 3: End Game’, the third and final installment in the young adult (YA) romantic dramedy franchise, premieres on November 26 at 3:01 a.m. ET. The movie follows 2024’s ‘Sidelined: The QB and Me’ and its 2025 sequel, ‘Sidelined 2: Intercepted’, bringing the trilogy to a close. The franchise began with an adaptation of Tay Marley's Wattpad romance novel ‘The QB Bad Boy and Me’, while the subsequent films continued exploring the characters and their relationships. Since all three movies are Tubi Originals, it should come as no surprise that the latest movie is streaming exclusively on Tubi. The best part? US viewers can watch ‘End Game’ for free on the ad-supported streaming service, without paying for a subscription.

A still of Siena Agudong and Noah Beck taken from the 'Sidelined 3: End Game' trailer (Image credit: YouTube | Tubi)

Meanwhile, the threequel, which was first greenlit in May, brings back Noah Beck and Siena Agudong in their lead roles as Drayton Lahey and Dallas Bryan. Several familiar faces are returning, too, including Charlie Gillespie, Drew Ray Tanner, Kolton Stewart, Sage Linder, Asia Lizardo, and Jason Fernandes. But what can viewers expect from the final chapter? According to the official synopsis, the third film “will be set two years later, as USC quarterback Drayton Lahey lands in New York City as a Heisman hopeful… but it may turn out he’s not just there for football. Somewhere in the city is his former high school sweetheart, Dallas Bryan, who is building her new career, navigating her love life alongside Skyler (Gillespie), chasing her dreams, and not looking back.”

The logline further reads, “Now, in the city that never sleeps and with everything on the line, Drayton has one shot to prove he’s not just chasing a trophy… he’s chasing the one who got away.” So, can Drayton and Dallas rekindle their old romance, or have they moved too far ahead in their lives to give their relationship another shot? That's what ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’ sets out to explore. Viewers will have to tune in to find out how this final chapter wraps up their love story.