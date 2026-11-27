Will there be a ‘Sidelined 4’? Everything to know as Drayton and Dallas' relationship progresses

‘Sidelined 3: End Game’ is here, and fans fear this may be the last time they see Drayton and Dallas together

‘Sidelined 3: End Game’ is now streaming on Tubi, having made its debut on November 26. However, viewers who have already watched the third installment may be wondering whether there will be a fourth movie. Unfortunately, the chances don't look too promising at the moment. Tubi has not announced ‘Sidelined 4’ or shared any plans to continue the franchise as of this writing. In fact, ‘End Game’ was truly meant to be the endgame for the film series. When the network renewed the project for a third installment in May this year, it was officially described as the third and final movie in the trilogy. Since then, there has been no indication that Tubi has changed that decision.

Noah Beck and Siena Agudong in a still from 'Sidelined 2: Intercepted' (Image Source: Tubi)

However, that doesn't mean fans should give up all hope just yet. In the past, several projects have received additional installments or seasons following strong audience demand, so a similar outcome isn't entirely out of the question for ‘Sidelined’. It's also worth noting that only the first movie, ‘Sidelined: The QB and Me’ (2024), is based on Tay Marley's Wattpad novel ‘The QB and Me’, also known as ‘The QB Bad Boy and Me’. The two follow-ups, ‘Sidelined 2: Intercepted’ (2025) and ‘Sidelined 3: End Game’ (2026), expand on the original story and its characters with new plotlines. So, a fourth movie could follow the same approach and introduce another chapter in Drayton and Dallas' lives. However, fans will have to wait for an official announcement before getting their hopes up.

Noah Beck, Siena Agudong, and Charlie Gillespie in a still from 'Sidelined 3: End Game' (Image Source: Tubi)

Meanwhile, ‘End Game’ picks up after a two-year time jump and brings back Noah Beck and Siena Agudong as Drayton Lahey and Dallas Bryan, respectively. The official logline reads: “USC quarterback Drayton Lahey lands in New York City as a Heisman hopeful… but it may turn out he’s not just there for football. Somewhere in the city is his former high school sweetheart, Dallas Bryan, who is building her new career, navigating her love life alongside Skyler, chasing her dreams, and not looking back. Now, in the city that never sleeps and with everything on the line, Drayton has one shot to prove he’s not just chasing a trophy… he’s chasing the one who got away.”