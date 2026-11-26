Magneto delivers a chilling warning about Doom in new ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ footage

With the X-Men’s world in danger, Ian McKellen’s Magneto faces Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in a new ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ TV spot.

The last time Ian McKellen played Magneto in an ‘X-Men’ movie, it took an army of Sentinels to get him and Professor X fighting on the same side. That was ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’, when the mutants’ best shot at survival was to send Wolverine back in time to stop the Sentinels from ever being built. Now McKellen is back in a new TV spot for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, with six words for Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. “He is pain, he is extinction.”

When the two meet on the battlefield, Magneto goes for the mask. It shifts under the pull of his powers, just enough to make it look like he might get it off. Doom’s eyes glow green beneath it, and the mask stays put. “I am Doom,” he says. That’s as far as the spot takes their fight.

In Entertainment Weekly’s cover story, co-director Joe Russo said Victor von Doom turned to “a very dark and ancient magic” after a loss. The same magic ties him to the three masked witches from Latveria seen in Marvel’s promos. The flash of green could be Doom using that magic, though the shot is too quick to tell what’s keeping his mask on. Doom studies his opponents and makes sure he has an advantage before a fight even starts. That’s how Joe described him in an October Fandango interview.

Elsewhere in the spot, two worlds collide. The movie calls those collisions incursions, and they’re how the X-Men, the Avengers and the Fantastic Four end up in each other’s worlds. The X-Men’s home is Earth-10005, the world Wade Wilson spent ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trying to save. With that world in danger again, Magneto has good reason to reach for the word “extinction.” “Mutants are in a constant fight for survival,” Joe said in the same Entertainment Weekly interview.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom stands masked and hooded in front of stained glass in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ (Image Source: Marvel Studios)

Anthony Russo said the filmmakers “see the entire film through each character’s eyes.” With the X-Men, he and Joe went back over their histories to figure out how each of them would handle what happens in ‘Doomsday’. That history goes back to 2000 for McKellen and the late Patrick Stewart, who share the screen as Magneto and Professor X one last time. James Marsden and Rebecca Romijn are back from the original cast as Cyclops and Mystique, with Kelsey Grammer and Alan Cumming returning as Beast and Nightcrawler. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ opens in US theaters on December 18.