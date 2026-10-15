HBO Max’s ‘Mister Miracle’ casts Mackenzie Davis and ‘The Hunger Games’ star as DC’s New Gods

The adult animated series follows a celebrity escape artist who is pulled back into a war between Apokolips and New Genesis

Recently, it was revealed that Josh Hutcherson will voice Scott Free, aka ‘Mister Miracle’, in the animated series of the same name from DC Studios. Mackenzie Davis will voice his wife and fellow New God, Big Barda. DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran announced the two actors while speaking about the studio’s animated slate. He added that the comic’s writer, Tom King, wrote all eight episodes himself. Safran added, “It’s just a beautiful story about, ‘How do we survive in today’s world knowing that we’re never going to truly know the answers to the big questions in life?’ It’s a beautiful book, and the adaptation is fantastic, so we’re excited about that.”

Josh Hutcherson attends HBO’s ‘I Love LA’ FYC Panel at Pacific Design Center on April 19, 2026, in West Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Leon Bennett)

Hutcherson landed the role of Peeta Mellark in 2011 at the age of 18. The four films, released from 2012 to 2015, have earned him three MTV Movie Awards and a People’s Choice Award. He starred in the horror film ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ in 2023 and has been the lead voice in the animated series ‘Ultraman’ (2019-2023). Meanwhile, Davis starred in AMC’s ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ as Cameron Howe from 2014 to 2017 and appeared as the augmented super-soldier Grace Harper in ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ in 2019. She won a Critics’ Choice Super Award for the 2021 miniseries ‘Station Eleven’ and has her own voice experience, having played Martha Kivelson in the ‘Love, Death & Robots’ episode ‘The Very Pulse of the Machine’ in 2022.

Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios announced ‘Mister Miracle’ at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June 2025. It is based on the 12-issue comic by King and artist Mitch Gerads, which won an Eisner Award. ‘Mister Miracle’ is the second adult animated series coming from the two studios, with ‘Creature Commandos’ being the other. King also co-created the HBO series ‘Lanterns,’ which premiered on August 16. A premiere date for the upcoming series has not been announced. In the story, Scott Free grew up on Apokolips under the ruler, Darkseid, escaped, and became a celebrity escape artist on Earth, where he now lives with Barda. A war between Apokolips and New Genesis and the pursuit of the Anti-Life Equation by Darkseid draws them back into battle.

Mackenzie Davis attends the Japan premiere of ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ at Shinjuku Kabuki-cho Godzilla Road on November 06, 2019, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki)

Nathan Fillion was the first actor hired for the show, after King told Entertainment Weekly that Fillion has to reprise Green Lantern Guy Gardner. King stated that Gardner’s over-the-top personality allows the character to move freely between ‘Lanterns’ and the animated series without having a tonal clash. Notably, Gardner does not appear in the King and Gerads comic. Fillion introduced the character in ‘Superman’ in 2025 and has since played him in ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 and ‘Lanterns,’ with him set to reprise the role in ‘Man of Tomorrow.’

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said that actors who voice DCU characters in the animation series will play them in live action, according to ComicBook.com. No other voice actor, including the one for Darkseid, has been announced. At San Diego Comic-Con 2026, King called finding the voice of Big Barda a “fun problem” during the Jack Kirby Tribute Panel, according to Popverse. But King did not name the actress. Kirby introduced ‘Mister Miracle’ in 1971 in Mister Miracle #1, with Vince Colletta on inks.