‘Hancock 2’ script sparks fresh buzz as director Peter Berg weighs a sequel return

Director Peter Berg calls the script Will Smith sent him very funny and says he would return to direct

Peter Berg claims that Will Smith sent him a script for a second ‘Hancock’ film, and that he is happy to helm it. Berg spoke to Variety while promoting his latest film, ‘The Mosquito Bowl’, a WW2 drama which hit cinemas on October 30 and is now available on Netflix. A potential ‘Hancock 2’ has been in the talks since 2009. Berg initially stated he was unsure whether he was allowed to address the matter, but went on to claim that the screenplay he received was hilarious. “I would do it. The universe has to line up”, he commented. No further details were given about the author or plot of the script, nor has Sony made any formal announcement regarding a sequel. However, Berg felt there were multiple factors that suggest Smith is well-placed to reprise his role at this point, without elaborating.

A still from ‘Hancock’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

He praised the actor, saying, “I think Will Smith is a really good human being and a very, very talented human being and just like me, and I would guess you, not a flawless human being. I’m flawed. I’ve made some mistakes, and I’ll probably make some more. But I love Will Smith, and I always will. And I know a lot of other people do too. So if that ever happens, it would be, I think, a really special film.” This comment comes four years after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars and subsequently received a 10-year ban from the Academy. But Berg didn’t explicitly reference this event.

Peter Berg attends The Mosquito Bowl, NY AMPAS Tastemaker screening, Q&A, and reception at The Whitby Hotel on October 28, 2026, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images for Netflix | Photo by Jason Mendez)

On a related note, Berg has another upcoming film before any possible return to the ‘Hancock’ franchise. He will be directing a ‘Call of Duty’ feature film with writer and producer Taylor Sheridan. The film will drop in cinemas on June 30, 2028, and actors are currently being cast. Meanwhile, the first ‘Hancock’ dropped in US cinemas on July 2, 2008. In the film, Smith played John Hancock, a superhero who made a series of poor decisions that led to a huge cost to the American public. Jason Bateman portrayed his PR representative, while Charlize Theron played his wife, Mary.

A still from ‘Hancock’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

Smith also produced the film alongside Michael Mann, Akiva Goldsman and James Lassiter. The screenplay was penned by Vince Gilligan and Vy Vincent Ngo. Ngo had written a standalone script in 1996. At the point of its release, Hancock collected $62.6m in the domestic box office weekend opening and went on to make $600m+ internationally. Speaking to MTV in 2009, Berg said that both Smith and Theron were expected to feature in the next installment.

In 2012, the director revealed that Smith came up with the idea for a sequel in discussions with Mann and Goldsman. More recently, in February 2025, Smith appeared on streamer xQc’s Twitch stream and said, “There’s a really cool Hancock 2 idea,” adding that Zendaya may be contacted to join the film. Finally, Theron has left herself open to returning to the role. In a 2020 interview with ComicBook.com, she explained that the original ensemble discussed a possible continuation of the film shortly after its debut, but nothing had materialized in the intervening period. That said, she confirmed she would return “in a heartbeat” to feature in one.