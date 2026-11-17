Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson reunite 11 years after ‘The Hunger Games’ for new prequel

The 'Hunger Game' co-stars Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson joined Woody Harrelson and other familiar faces at the New York premiere of 'Sunrise on the Reaping'

​The highly anticipated ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ is just around the corner, with audiences eager to see familiar faces return to the franchise. Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are set to reprise their iconic roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, respectively. During Lawrence’s recent appearance on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, the actress confirmed that she had reunited with Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson for the upcoming ‘Hunger Games’ prequel.

(L) Josh Hutcherson and (R) Jennifer Lawrence arrive at the premiere of 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Evan Agostini)

Reflecting on her return to the franchise, Lawrence described reprising her role after nearly a decade as “unbelievable.” The actress pointed out, “It was so crazy.” “It was so emotional. Josh and I didn’t walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful,” she recalled. Lawrence and Hutcherson’s first ‘Hunger Games’ film premiered in 2012. They went on to portray Katniss and Peeta across four films in the franchise. The duo’s latest film together was ‘Mockingjay - Part 2’, which premiered in 2015. Now, the latest installment, ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ is set to hit theaters on November 20, 2026.​

Jennifer Lawrence, Kevin Grayson, Woody Harrelson, and others attend the premiere of Lionsgate's 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping' (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola)

Ahead of its release, the two stars reunited on the red carpet on November 16, 2026, for the first time since 2015. They were joined by fellow cast members, including Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Jena Malone, Amandla Stenberg, Willow Shields, and more. The stars posed with their director, Francis Lawrence, as well as ‘The Hunger Games’ author Suzanne Collins.