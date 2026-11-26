Does ‘Focker-in-Law’ have a post-credits scene? Everything to know as Olivia enters the picture

'Focker-in-Law' ends with a surprise from Eduardo Franco's character, Eduardo Villalobos

‘Focker-in-Law’, the fourth installment in the ‘Meet the Parents’ (also known as the 'Fockers') comedy film franchise, made its theatrical debut on November 25. Since the movie is part of a well-established franchise, viewers may be wondering whether it has a post-credits scene. After all, movies these days often tease future installments or give fans a little extra treat once the credits start rolling. However, ‘Focker-in-Law’ does not have a post-credits scene or even a mid-credits scene. So, moviegoers don't need to stick around until the credits finish rolling. However, that doesn't mean they should rush out of their seats either. The movie has one more fun moment just before it officially wraps up.

Robert De Niro and Ariana Grande in a still from 'Focker In-Law' (Image Source: Universal Studios)

In this late-movie scene, Eduardo Franco's character, Eduardo Villalobos (Dodo), takes a lie detector test administered by Jack (Robert De Niro). Dodo ends up making several unexpected admissions, ranging from minor to rather major revelations. The scene makes for a fun little bonus before the movie ends, so audiences may want to keep an eye out for it. Meanwhile, the latest chapter in the film series follows “Greg Focker’s now-grown son, Henry, who is to marry Olivia, a sharp-witted former FBI hostage negotiator. While Henry’s overbearing father, Greg, is deeply suspicious of his future daughter-in-law, his grandfather, Jack, is entirely won over by her charms.”

Skyler Gisondo and Ariana Grande in a still from 'Focker In-Law' (Image Source: Universal Studios)

The movie features several familiar faces alongside its new additions. The cast includes Robert De Niro as Jack Byrnes, Ben Stiller as Greg Focker, Owen Wilson as Kevin Rawley, Teri Polo as Pam Focker, Blythe Danner as Dina Byrnes, Skyler Gisondo as Henry Focker, Beanie Feldstein as Samantha Focker, and Ariana Grande as Olivia Jones. As ‘Focker-in-Law’ has only just arrived in theaters, viewers hoping to watch it from the comfort of their homes will have to wait. The movie is not currently available on any streaming platform, and no OTT release date has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement about its eventual streaming debut.