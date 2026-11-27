Brad Pitt’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ to hit streaming soon after IMAX debut

Cliff Booth is back, and fans can soon catch up with his latest misadventures from the comfort of their homes

‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ debuted in select IMAX theaters on November 25, but its theatrical run will last only two weeks. Fortunately, viewers won't have to wait several months to watch the crime comedy at home. The film is already scheduled to arrive on Netflix on December 23, just weeks after its theatrical debut. The quick turnaround is no surprise, as the movie is a Netflix original developed primarily for the platform rather than a traditional wide theatrical release. However, given the excitement surrounding the standalone sequel, the streamer has given fans a chance to experience it on the big screen through a limited IMAX release before its streaming debut.

Brad Pitt in a still from 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' (Image Source: Netflix)

‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ takes place eight years after the events of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (2019), transporting viewers to Los Angeles in 1977. Written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by David Fincher, the film follows Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), who is now “the sometime stuntman doing odd jobs and dangerous favors.” According to the official synopsis, “Cliff is curious when he gets a call from talent agent Karen Crosby on behalf of her client, TV megastar Charlie Peters— a man known for doing his own stunts. And Cliff is further entertained and intrigued when he meets other characters in Charlie’s world, from his knowing wife, Toni, to pro football champion turned screen star Roderick 'Hot Rod' Harrison. Then there are the Verdusco brothers, Eddie and Fernando, mysterious gangsters causing mayhem across the city.”

A still from 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' (Image Source: Netflix)

The streamer further teases, “What was once a fairytale is now a crime story — a cocktail of violence, ambition, and desire that could only happen in LA.” Apart from Pitt, the R-rated film features an ensemble cast including Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Peter Weller, Corey Fogelmanis, and Karren Karagulian, among others.