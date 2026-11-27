Where was ‘Christmas Delivered’ filmed? Here’s a look at all the locations behind Hallmark’s holiday romance

‘Christmas Delivered’ brings more than holiday romance, with a few special surprises behind the scenes.

‘Christmas Delivered’ is a Hallmark Channel holiday romance starring Autumn Reeser and Wes Brown. The film premiered on November 26 and became available to stream on Hallmark+ on November 27. And there's no doubt that viewers who have watched the romantic movie have also fallen in love with its scenic filming locations. So, where was it shot? The answer comes directly from one of its stars, Reeser. The actress recently shared a post on Instagram, revealing that filming took place “on the ancestral homelands of the Stoney Nakoda First Nations people of the mountains.” The area lies along the eastern slopes and foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Alberta, Canada.

Wes Brown and Autumn Reeser in a still from ‘Christmas Delivered’ (Image Source: Instagram | @autumn_reeser)

In an earlier behind-the-scenes video, Reeser also gave fans a glimpse of the filming experience, writing, “Making a movie outdoors, near Banff, in the winter, was an ongoing lesson in the elements.” That makes sense, as a report by Demokratics confirmed that the production was indeed filmed in Kananaskis, which is located close to Banff in the Canadian Rockies.

Another interesting detail about the movie is that Reeser's two sons, Finn, 15, and Dash, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jesse Warren, also make a cameo. The actress confirmed their appearance herself while sharing a carousel of photos with her children. She captioned the post, “And the best part (for me!) is that these two will make a little bit of an onscreen debut. (For less than a minute, about 55 minutes in, no lines, but it happened.:)”

Wes Brown and Autumn Reeser in a still from ‘Christmas Delivered’ (Image Source: Instagram | @autumn_reeser)

Meanwhile, here’s what viewers can expect from ‘Christmas Delivered’: “Determined to unwind from the stresses and loneliness of her everyday life, Kimberly Carr (Reeser) travels to Canada to spend Christmas with her grandmother, JoJo (Linda Darlow), at her beautiful, cozy farmhouse. Kimberly's plans for a restorative holiday are turned upside down when she crosses paths with Ben Chambers (Brown), owner of a local tree farm and new Christmas tree delivery app called TreeBen.”

Wes Brown and Autumn Reeser in a still from ‘Christmas Delivered’ (Image Source: Hallmark)

The synopsis further reads: “Ben's a dreamer who never looks before he leaps while Kimberly is methodical and lives her life based on practicality – the two couldn't be more different. But when Ben’s app is plagued by an onslaught of issues, Kimberly uses her tech expertise to help him out and ensure that no one in town is deprived of a Christmas tree...even though she isn’t convinced of the need for the app in such a small town. As they team up to deliver trees in his red truck, Kimberly and Ben discover they may have more in common than they realized. In the process, Kimberly begins to question if she’s truly happy with her life or if she’s ready for a change and – just maybe – ready for romance.”