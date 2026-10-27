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‘BioShock’ movie gets promising update as director Francis Lawrence says they’re ‘getting close’

Director Francis Lawrence (‘The Hunger Games’) and screenwriter Michael Green are working on the project
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 48 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'BioShock' (Cover Image Source: 2K Games)
A still from 'BioShock' (Cover Image Source: 2K Games)

Since Netflix announced its partnership with 2K and Take-Two Interactive to develop a live-action ‘BioShock’ adaptation, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates. Since then, the streamer has had director Francis Lawrence (‘The Hunger Games’) and screenwriter Michael Green working on the project. Earlier, producer Roy Lee told The Direct that ‘BioShock’ was “just waiting for (Lawrence) whenever ‘The Hunger Games’ is completed.”

In an interview with The Direct, Francis shared more details about the project and revealed, "we're getting close."​ He added that the major difficulty while adapting the story for ‘BioShock’ was “creating that character from scratch into that world.” He added, “You know, it's tricky on a couple fronts. We're — I'm definitely active in it. We are still working on it. It is a tough nut to crack that world and that story, especially because it's... I mean, you are the character when you play the game, and so creating that character from scratch into that world that, you know, quite honestly, is pretty bats**t in a most amazing way. It's tricky. So we're getting there, and we're getting close, which is great.”

A still from 'BioShock' (Image Source: 2K Games)

​Addressing the recent leadership changes at Netflix, Lawrence expressed hope that it would not affect the film's production. “And I would love nothing more than to be able to make that movie. So still working on it. And then, you have also just the Netflix of it all because Netflix right now has had regime changes and just all of that kind of nonsense that I don’t like to have to deal with or have to. So we’ll see. Hopefully we’ll figure it out.”

​Later in the interview, when asked whether ‘BioShock’ would be his next movie, he said there are “always these horse races when you’re in development.” He mentioned several factors that could impact the project's progress, including the script, actors’ availability, and more. “Sometimes it’s a seasonal thing where you have to hit this summer window to shoot somewhere. You just never know what’s next,” he noted.

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